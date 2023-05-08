Handing the No. 1 seed in the South Region its only loss of the season and going 16-2 wasn’t enough to convince the regional selection committee that the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team deserved a spot in the 12-team national playoffs.
The Mavericks were once again denied entry Sunday, with the University of Indianapolis claiming the final spot in the six-team regional tournament despite losing in its conference semifinals.
Limestone, which was ranked No. 7 behind Colorado Mesa two weeks ago, jumped to No. 6 last week after beating Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne, both of which made the regional. Limestone ended up with the No. 2 seed in the final regional poll and received a first-round bye. The Saints (15-4) will face either Wingate (12-2) or UIndy (11-3). Rollins (15-1) is the No. 1 seed and will play either No. 4 Tampa (13-3) or No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3).
Colorado Mesa knew its chances to get one of the six spots in the region were slim, mainly because of the Mavs’ strength of schedule — the RMAC has only four teams, and none other than CMU finished above .500. The program has always had to travel to Florida and the Carolinas to face teams in the region, and lost only to Tampa, the defending national champion, and Belmont Abbey (10-5).
Women’s Lacrosse
Regis won its fourth consecutive RMAC Tournament championship with a 12-4 victory over Colorado Mesa.
The Mavericks, who won a share of their first regular-season title, were playing in their third straight tournament final, but early turnovers swung the momentum to the Rangers (16-1).
Mesa overcame the turnover problems and trailed 3-2 after the first quarter, but Regis, which received the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, outscored CMU 4-1 in the second quarter and 5-1 in the second half.
Kiley Davis, one of four Mavericks to make the all-tournament team, scored two goals, with her first of the game tying it at 2-2. Her second goal made it 6-3 late in the second half and gave her 56 goals this season.
Regan Wentz and Peyton Ivey also scored for CMU, which took only four fewer shots than the Rangers, 23-19, but turned the ball over 24 times.
CMU did not receive one of the four regional playoff spots, ending its season 11-6. The Mavs are the only team that beat Regis this season.
Kelsey Viger, Ali Bryant and Emma Rezoski joined Davis on the all-tournament team.