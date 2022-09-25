Big plays hurt the Colorado Mesa football team for the second straight week in a 31-28 loss at Black Hills State on Saturday.
The Mavericks (1-2, 0-2 RMAC) gave up a touchdown with 43 seconds to play after grabbing the lead back in the final three minutes.
“It’s definitely a learning process as we go through this,” CMU coach Miles Kochevar said. “It’s not just going to happen on Saturday, we’ve got to be able to continue to improve every day, really hone in on the details and the execution of what we’re doing.
“We’re going to take a good, hard look at it and make sure that we’re addressing it correctly and then finding a way to put these guys in position to be successful.”
With a chance to take control in the first half after Jullen Ison scored his first touchdown at CMU on a 13-yard run and Hudson Metcalf stripping the ball away and returning it 71 yards for a touchdown, the Mavericks gave up a huge play to swing momentum back to the Yellowjackets.
Ben Sargent’s kickoff pinned Black Hills State (4-0, 2-0) at its own 8, but on the first play of the drive, quarterback Chance Eben lofted a deep ball to TJ Chukwurah, who got behind the secondary for a 92-yard touchdown.
Karst Hunter was intercepted on the next series on a tipped pass and a late hit out of bounds after Black Hills’ Nolan Susel picked up 28 yards on first down helped set up the tying touchdown late in the first half.
“There’s the one that really changes the momentum,” Kochevar said of the 92-yard touchdown. “You go up 14-nothing and then you give them a free one coming out. Those are the things that are killing us right now. We keep time after time shooting ourselves in the foot. When you’re doing that and playing well-coached teams and teams that are able to execute, you’re not gonna win. We’ve got to find a way to get it fixed and move forward.”
Major penalties, for late hits and unsportsmanlike conduct, gave Black Hills good field position — the Mavericks were flagged 11 times for 104 yards. The Mavs also tried two fake punts, neither of which worked, nor did an onside kick after the first touchdown.
“You’ve got to play smart football, right? You’ve got to know when the play’s over and you’ve got to do it between the whistles,” Kochevar said. “Until we start doing that we’re gonna have those same results. They’re gonna call us every time.”
Ison, who had 16 carries for 52 yards, caught two passes, including a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hunter with 37 seconds left in the first half to put the Mavs up 21-14. Black Hills tied it late in the third, then took its first lead of the game, 24-21, on a 52-yard field goal by Coleman Chapman.
Hunter, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, found a new big target, David O’Connell.
The two hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with 2:23 to play in the game, putting CMU up 28-24, and put the game in the defense’s hands.
“It was good to get him going,” Kochevar said of O’Connell, a 6-foot-4 junior transfer from Nebraska Wesleyan who caught four passes for 58 yards and one touchdown. “We’ve got to get that going maybe earlier and find guys whoa re going to catch a ball and be able to execute. He’s a guy who can use his body, he’s got strong hands, you get it in his vicinity, he’s gonna catch the ball.”
Eben, who picked apart Mesa’s defense, completing 22 of 28 passes for 296 yards, converted a fourth-and-3, hitting Hasaan Williams for 22 yards, then went right back to Williams for a 29-yard gain for the touchdown over the middle with 43 seconds to play.
Hunter drove the Mavs to midfield with one second left and loaded up and his deep pass into a crowd of players was broken up.
Freshman Jordan Battles made his debut in the secondary, making one tackle and breaking up one pass, and backup quarterback Gavin Herberg also played some at safety, which he practiced during fall camp.
“We’re trying to find the ways to be able to get our best guys on the field and be able to utilize their speed and find guys who are going to help us win games,” Kochevar said.
“We’ve got to respond. There’s not one (game) that we can’t go out and find a way to get it done. I think once it starts to click for these guys, good things will happen, but we’ve got to keep pushing them and getting them there every week.”