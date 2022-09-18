Every coach second-guesses himself at some point.
For Colorado Mesa football coach Miles Kochevar and his offensive staff, that time was Saturday after the Mavericks elected to go for it on fourth down late in the second quarter instead of kicking a short field goal.
“You’re always gonna second-guess it,” Kochevar said of the failed fourth-and-2 attempt from the 6-yard line in the Mavericks’ 31-17 loss to South Dakota Mines in the RMAC and home opener. “You don’t want to leave points out there, and that’s one thing that we were talking about on the headset. We liked the set that we got, thought we were in a favorable situation that we’d be able to go out and execute.
“We were talking back and forth, do you want it? Does it look good? Do we need to call a timeout? We decided to go with the play and of course now looking back, shoot, you take those three points or take that timeout to make sure we’re good and then be able to capitalize on that fourth down and really put them in a (tough) position coming back after halftime.”
With 35 seconds left in the half, quarterback Karst Hunter was looking for a receiver on a quick slant over the middle in the end zone, but instead got backside pressure and was sacked for a 10-yard loss.
Instead of going into halftime up at least 13-7 with momentum, it was 10-7 and the Hardrockers (2-1, 1-0 RMAC) had the advantage — and kept it in the second half.
“We had opportunities to go out there and really impose our will,” Kochevar said. “We didn’t take advantage of those opportunities, whether it was missing picks, missing connections on offense. We’ve got to do a better job of executing and understanding that every play counts.”
South Dakota Mines scored on the opening drive of the second half, taking the ball 78 yards in seven plays, with Bryan Lumsden running through a gaping hole for a 5-yard touchdown.
Another sack of Hunter — he was taken down seven times — forced CMU to punt down 14-10. The defense, which was impressive in the first quarter but gave up too many big plays after that, responded, forcing a three-and-out.
Casey Knutsen got off a booming kick and Jackson Brush muffed the catch at the 20. He tried to pick it up but dropped it again when he was hit, and the Hardrockers’ Makai Obregon recovered the ball at CMU’s 9.
Somehow, the defense held again — including four straight plays inside the 1, stuffing quarterback Jayden Johannsen twice on runs up the middle, then JaCari Williams making a flying deflection of a swing pass at the goal line on third down.
Johannsen found Isaiah Eastman in the flat on fourth down, with Eastman catching the ball at about the 4 and turning toward the end zone. Pablo Araya and Hadyn Steffens dragged him down before he could cross the goal line.
“At that time, you’ve got to man up,” said linebacker Siaosi Finau, who led CMU with 10 tackles. “When they get close you put your hand down in the dirt and get going. You can’t go backwards right in the end zone. It’s like being on the edge of a cliff. You don’t want them to push you over the cliff, you want to push them back and not let them score.”
That was the good news — the bad news was the Mavs took over inside their own 1. Three plays netted only four yards, and Ben Sargent’s punt was shanked out of bounds at the 40.
Connor Taylor kicked a 24-yard field goal to cap the Hardrockers’ ensuing drive for a 17-10 lead and the Mavericks started pressing to try to make something happen.
Instead, they had to punt, and a 63-yard pass from Johannsen to Jeremiah Bridges put the Hardrockers up 24-10 early in the fourth quarter.
Hudson Metcalf intercepted Johannsen with 10:42 to play in the game, with Scrappy Norman breaking up the pass, which popped into the air for Metcalf for the Mavs’ first interception of the season, putting the ball at SD Mines’ 39.
“I thought he was going to stay on his feet and run that dang thing in,” Kochevar said.
Hunter needed only two plays to score, running for 16 yards and then throwing a pass to the corner of the end zone for Jacob Whitmer, who jumped over Tony Monroe for the touchdown with 9:55 to play.
“He’s a big body, being 6-6 and athletic, he creates a lot of mismatches. You just kind of throw it up, put the ball where he can go get it, and let him go get it,” Hunter said.
Down only one touchdown, 24-17, the Mavs’ momentum didn’t last. A 60-yard pass from Johannsen, who threw for 422 yards, to Jeremiah Bridges put the Hardrockers up two touchdowns with only 7:28 left on the clock.
Early on, the Mavericks had things going the way they wanted, mixing the run and pass and getting great pressure on Johannsen. They simply couldn’t sustain it.
Lucas Ruiz Diaz kicked a 46-yard field goal to open the scoring, and in the second quarter from the SD Mines 37, Hunter found a streaking Keenan Brown on the right sideline.
The junior transfer from Colorado State caught the ball in stride with a step on his defender at the 30. Adrian Eastman, jumped on Brown’s back about the 15, and Omar Ali grabbed on just outside the 5.
Brown kept running, dragging both defenders and falling over the goal line. He finished with three catches for 116 yards and the touchdown.
“Karst is my roommate, so we just throw and throw and throw,” Brown said. “We’ve got a good connection, good trust there, so I just kind of looked up. I’m considered a fast guy, so I know if I do the right things off the line I’ll come in and put myself in a good position.”
Kochevar was disappointed that the Mavericks had two weeks to prepare for the home opener and didn’t execute the way he felt they should.
“Too many highs and lows,” Kochevar said. “We’ve got to be more consistent. ... We have to do a better job of dictating everything we do both on the offensive side and the defense.”