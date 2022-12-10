Colorado Mesa’s cycling team is closing in on another overall national title.
The Mavericks wrapped up the national cyclocross championship by breezing to the title in the team relay. Mesa’s time of 33 minutes, 41 seconds in the four-lap relay was well ahead of runner-up Fort Lewis, which finished in 35:03.
Combined with individual titles in the men’s and women’s races on Thursday, CMU has won the first three disciplines in the five-event overall championship.
The Mavericks won their first national title in track racing in September, then followed it up with their third straight mountain bike championship in October. The BMX national championships are in February, with the road national championships in May.
Colorado Mesa is seeking its third consecutive overall national championship.
Women’s Basketball
Just when things were seeming starting to click, the offense went cold and the defense gave up layup after layup in Colorado Mesa’s 71-51 loss to CU-Colorado Springs.
Mesa led 10-4 with 6:43 left in the first quarter, but went scoreless the rest of the quarter and didn’t score until the 8:43 mark of the second.
By that time, the Mountain Lions had scored 12 consecutive points and didn’t trail again.
A pair of free throws by Kylie Kravig tied it with 2:16 remaining in the first half, but UCCS (3-6, 2-1 RMAC) went on a 9-2 run to close out the half with a 27-22 lead.
The Mavericks (1-8, 0-3) shot a season-low 27.6% from the field and made only four field goals in each quarter. Mesa attempted 22 shots from the 3-point line, making only seven, three by Tia Slade, who led CMU with 11 points.
The Mountain Lions repeatedly drove against CMU’s defense, outscoring Mesa 42-14 in the paint, with Amyah Moore Allen finishing with 22 points and Maison White 14. UCCS outscored CMU 23-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Hockey
The CMU hockey team donated $22,000 Friday night to the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund, proceeds from its annual Pink the Rink fundraiser.
The check, presented during the first intermission of CMU’s game against CU-Colorado Springs, brings the total amount of Pink the Rink donations to more than $100,000, and is the largest amount raised in the six years of the event.
The money was raised from ticket and commemorative T-shirt sales, plus sales of special game-worn jerseys and a silent auction. Donations go directly to help patients and their families dealing with all forms of cancer treatments.