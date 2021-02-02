The sky is not falling because the sixth-ranked Colorado Mesa men's basketball team lost last weekend.
“No, the sky is not falling but let's just make sure it doesn't,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said Monday with a half-hearted laugh.
Make no mistake, the Mavericks weren't happy after Saturday's 78-72 loss to Western Colorado.
“It's a feeling I'd like not to have. I have to kind of take it in and learn from it, knowing that everybody's gonna give us their best game,” freshman point guard Christopher Speller said.
Speller hasn't had that feeling since Dec. 22, 2018, the last time his basketball team, then Rangeview High School, lost a game.
Seriously, he was on a 56-game winning streak, dating to his junior year of high school. Aftera 64-58 loss to Overland, Rangeview won 19 straight games, including the Class 5A championship, in which Speller scored 21 points, then won 26 in a row before last season was shut down before the Rangers could defend their title.
Fast forward to CMU and Speller, the Mavericks' starting point guard, was a big part of the Mavericks' 11-0 start. He averages 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists a game. With Blaise Threatt healthy again, the two freshmen have been on the court together at times — DeGeorge wants to have two of his three ballhandling guards, Speller, Threatt and Georgie Dancer on the floor at all times.
It's a strange week for the Mavericks (11-1, 11-1 RMAC), who are home tonight to face Westminster College (5-6, 5-6) before embarking on a long road trip to play at South Dakota Mines (6-5, 6-5) on Friday. No fans other than CMU students, faculty, staff and players' parents are allowed to attend.
One of the top priorities for the remainder of the season is cutting down on turnovers. The Mavs average 17.3 per game, which has led to points on roughly 50% of those giveaways. The coaches are using video review to break down those turnovers and show the small details that lead to turnovers.
“I do think that inherently as the season progresses, you're going to have peaks and valleys as much as you try to fight against that," DeGeorge said. "And I do think there's been a stretch where we lost a little bit of attention to detail on some things Getting our focus back on the little things that make the difference, spacing angles, just making good decisions in tight spaces and protecting the ball a little bit more.”
Women
Natalie Bartle is adapting to an expanded role as CMU's starting point guard, and she's getting used to the protective sleeve she's wearing on her right elbow that she injured a few weeks ago.
Bartle had been coming off the bench to spell Dani Turner, providing instant offense much like Turner did last season. But with the senior All-American still out with a foot injury, Bartle's minutes have increased from about 20 a game to 31 the past three.
Known for her penchant to drive the lane for a scoop shot, willing to sacrifice her 5-foot-6 body to draw fouls and get to the free throw line, Bartle is figuring out when that's her best move and when it's more prudent to set up someone else.
“Obviously, my elbow was changing the way I played,” Bartle said of her first couple of games back after missing two games. “And I kind of had to figure out what I had to do on the floor. I think Friday night, I was focusing more on getting my teammates involved, and I think that led to my success. Once I figured that out, then it all fell into place.”
Bartle's line last Friday against Fort Lewis: 34 minutes, 17 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and no turnovers. She was fouled five times and made three of four free throws.
That performance, coupled with Kylyn Rigsby's 26 points, had the Mavericks' offense in high gear, and the defense has also played a big role. Mesa held Fort Lewis to 32% shooting in its own gym, and the Mavs (10-3, 10-3) need to play some of their best defense of the season tonight against Westminster (6-2, 6-2), which scores nearly 72 points a game. CMU averages 70.4 and allows an RMAC-best 53.7.
“They're all very efficient, they shoot a high percentage, they get shots from everywhere on the floor,” coach Taylor Wagner said of the Griffins. “It's going to be one of those things, you just can't make a lot of mistakes on the defensive side and give up open looks, so we're just going to have to be really disciplined and make sure we try and take away their strengths as much as possible and not give them second opportunities.”