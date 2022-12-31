Trevor Baskin, above, and the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team were one win from advancing to the Elite 8 in March, part of a successful winter sports season for the Mavericks. Lily Borgenheimer, below right, won a national title in the 200-yard breaststroke, Ryan Wheeler, bottom left, finished third at 153 pounds and Gunner Rigsby, inset left, placed third in the triple jump at the indoor national meet.
Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer, who is the defending Division II champion in the 200 breaststroke, could have ended her career after winning the first individual national national title in CMU history last but decided to return for an extra “COVID” year.
Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler tries to escape the grasp of CSU-Pueblo’s Justin Davis on Thursday night in the 157-pound match at the Battle at Brownson. Davis pinned Wheeler in 6 minutes, 20 seconds, but the Mavs won the dual 23-21.
Brandon Warr/ Western Colorado University Athletics
Gunner Rigsby cleared 16.17 meters (53 feet, ¾ inches) in his first indoor meet of the season earlier this month in Gunnison. That mark is a collegiate best (all divisions) this season and is the second best indoor mark in the entire world during the 2022-23 indoor campaign.
Brandon Warr Western Colorado University Athletics
Trevor Baskin, above, and the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team were one win from advancing to the Elite 8 in March, part of a successful winter sports season for the Mavericks. Lily Borgenheimer, below right, won a national title in the 200-yard breaststroke, Ryan Wheeler, bottom left, finished third at 153 pounds and Gunner Rigsby, inset left, placed third in the triple jump at the indoor national meet.
Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer, who is the defending Division II champion in the 200 breaststroke, could have ended her career after winning the first individual national national title in CMU history last but decided to return for an extra “COVID” year.
Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler tries to escape the grasp of CSU-Pueblo’s Justin Davis on Thursday night in the 157-pound match at the Battle at Brownson. Davis pinned Wheeler in 6 minutes, 20 seconds, but the Mavs won the dual 23-21.
Scott Crabtree
Brandon Warr/ Western Colorado University Athletics
Gunner Rigsby cleared 16.17 meters (53 feet, ¾ inches) in his first indoor meet of the season earlier this month in Gunnison. That mark is a collegiate best (all divisions) this season and is the second best indoor mark in the entire world during the 2022-23 indoor campaign.
Brandon Warr Western Colorado University Athletics
March was certainly madness in the athletic department at Colorado Mesa.
Every winter sport reached the national playoffs last season, the only Division II institution in the nation that could make that claim. Teams or athletes in seven NCAA-sanctioned sports — men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s wrestling — reached the national playoffs, plus women’s wrestling, which is an emerging sport.
Women’s wrestling is expected to become a sanctioned NCAA sport next season.
The men’s basketball team was one game away from reaching the Division II Elite Eight, falling to Black Hills State in the South Central Regional championship game.
The athletes in the individual sports had plenty of success, with the first swimming national champion crowned, Lily Borgenheimer, who claimed the 200-yard breaststroke. That success prompted Borgenheimer to return for her “COVID” senior season this year, hoping to repeat as a national champion. Redshirt sophomore Ben Sampson was a national runner-up in the men’s 200 backstroke, losing by only .03 second. Already this season, Sampson has broken the national record in the event, 1:40.73 (an altitude-adjusted time of 1:39.53). Isaiah Cheeks continued Mesa’s diving dominance by winning the men’s 3-meter national championship.
The women’s team placed fifth in the nation, the men sixth, the best finishes for both in program history.
The men’s wrestling team finished a program-best eighth, crowning two All-Americans, redshirt freshmen Dawson Collins, who was fifth at 125 pounds, and Ryan Wheeler, who was third at 153 pounds and earned the Gorriaran Award for being the most dominant wrestler in the tournament — Wheeler had the most pins in the least amount of time.
The women’s team finished fifth in the National Wrestling Coaches Association national tournament, with three top-four placers: Marissa Gallegos third at 123 pounds, Jayleen Sekona third at 191 and Kaylee Haynes fourth at 143.
The indoor track athletes, too, enjoyed All-America performances at the nationals, with sprinter Elijah Williams placing third in the 200 meters and Gunner Rigsby breaking his own school record with a best effort of 52 feet, 3.25 in inches to also place third.
Mesa’s cycling program added another USA Cycling national championship, crowning an individual champion in all five disciplines — track, mountain biking, cyclocross, BMX and road — in winning its second straight overall title. CMU won the COVID-shortened 2019-20 title, which did not include BMX and road championships, which were canceled by the pandemic. CMU leads this school year’s circuit after the first three events, winning the track, mountain biking and cyclocross titles.
The university is still seeking its first NCAA Division II team national championship — the beach volleyball team won the American Volleyball Coaches Association national title in the spring, with that sport not yet achieving NCAA championship status — and to that end, the university has ramped up its efforts to fully fund scholarships in every sport.
Not long after the winter championships wrapped up, President John Marshall announced that initiative, charging former Athletic Directory Bryan Rooks to lead the fundraising effort. The goal is to have all sports fully funded by CMU’s 100th anniversary in 2025.
Rooks left his position in the athletic department to work with the CMU Foundation in the quest to raise an additional $2 million. Marshall sweetened the deal by matching any new money raised the first year.
With Rooks, who had been the AD since 2017, at first being a co-athletic director with Kris Mort until she moved to the admissions department in 2021, CMU launched a national search for an athletic director, hiring Kim Miller in August. Miller had been an associate athletic director at Augustana University in South Dakota and at one time was an assistant AD at Western Colorado.
Miller also has an entirely new administrative staff, hiring three new assistant ADs, Ricky Jackson (operations/diversity & inclusion), David Adebiy (compliance & student success/student-athlete advisory council advisor) and Theodore Smith (digital media & creative content).