Only a few days ago, the talk around the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team centered on Ethan Menzies being back.
When Mike DeGeorge spoke of the sophomore All-American’s return from a torn ACL, Trevor Baskin couldn’t hide a smile.
When Menzies got hurt only a couple of days before the first practice of last season, it immediately changed how the Mavericks like to play. They weren’t deep in the post to begin with, and losing Menzies shifted Baskin and Mac Riniker — both point guards in high school — into the primary big-man roles, depending on matchups.
Menzies’ return meant Baskin and Riniker, both of whom had outstanding seasons despite playing out of position, could again become more perimeter-oriented. The pick-and-roll game that Menzies excels at was back in the Plan A offensive scheme.
The Mavericks are back to Plan B.
Menzies re-injured his surgically repaired knee in a scrimmage over the weekend in what DeGeorge said was a fluke play.
“Same ACL. It was real funky thing in one of our scrimmages where he jumped up to block a kid’s shot and right when he was landing, the kid’s knee kind of hit his knee and it hyperextended his bad knee as he planted,” DeGeorge said.
So the Mavs, who host the Division II Conference Challenge this weekend at Brownson Arena, with St. Edward’s University, Dallas Baptist and Colorado Christian, will look a lot like last season, with Baskin, who has put on 20 pounds, sliding back inside.
The main difference, though, is CMU, which reached the South Central Regional final last season, has more options with the front-line rotation.
Michael McCurry, a 6-6 forward, was limited last season as he came back from hip labrum surgery and should play a bigger role. Eddie Kurjak, a state high jump champion two years ago at Longmont High School, Eric Pollert and Ty Allred, all 6-8, are coming off redshirt seasons.
DeGeorge also signed highly touted 7-1 center JP Shires out of Mead High School, although the plan is for him to redshirt.
Because several players started their college careers during the “COVID” season of 2020-21, they’re in their third year of playing, but are still sophomores in eligibility. There’s not a junior or senior on the roster.
And because the Mavericks had no attrition other than the graduation of Jared Small and Georgie Dancer, DeGeorge and assistant coach Kyle Bossier didn’t dip into the transfer portal.
“We looked, but we were just curious to see who was on there,” DeGeorge said with a laugh. “The guys made a commitment to coming back and we felt like we owed it to them to make that return commitment.”
Baskin made a concerted effort to get stronger in the offseason, even if the plan was for him to be a small forward instead of playing in the post.
“When our season ended last year, it was everyone’s goal to come back bigger, stronger, better at everything, and I think we all took that to heart,” said Baskin, a first-team all-conference player who averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. “I took it upon myself to gain weight; I was pretty frail last season.”
Blaise Threatt, who led CMU in scoring and rebounding last season, spent the summer in Australia training with his father, a former NBA player and now a personal trainer, and DeGeorge said that has taken his game to another level. Christopher Speller, the RMAC freshman of the year two years ago, has also taken another step.
“He’s just been absolutely dominating practice,” DeGeorge said of the 6-5 guard. “He’s just a totally different player. It’s kind of back to his approach as a freshman, but he’s added skill and strength.”
Speller’s twin brother, Christian, sat out last season after transferring from Metro State, and adds even more depth to the guard corps that will feature shooting guard Reece Johnson, Isaac Jessup and Owen Koonce.
“You can make the case that Isaac Jessup has made the biggest jump of anybody,” DeGeorge said. “He was just never really comfortable on the floor last year and he’s just been awesome in practice at both ends.”
Koonce, who was injured midway through last season, will be the first inside option off the bench. Much like Riniker, the Mavs’ high-motor, hard-nosed defender, the 6-5 Koonce is a tough matchup for opposing big men.
Even without Menzies in that rotation, DeGeorge has options with his young veterans.
”I really love having a veteran team because I love the collaboration,” DeGeorge said. “Guys who know our system and have bought in, we can be getting their feedback about why is this a problem, or how do we fix this problem? Now they understand the context that we’re working within and to get their feedback and perspective really helps me grow as a coach.”