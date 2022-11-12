For the second time in less than one week, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team came up short against Regis, losing in four sets Friday night in the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament in Denver.

And for the second time in less than one week, the Mavericks lost a key part of their attack to an injury. Last week, right-side hitter Erin Curl was injured against the Rangers, and Friday, outside hitter Sierra Hunt was injured in the second set and didn’t return.