For the second time in less than one week, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team came up short against Regis, losing in four sets Friday night in the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament in Denver.
And for the second time in less than one week, the Mavericks lost a key part of their attack to an injury. Last week, right-side hitter Erin Curl was injured against the Rangers, and Friday, outside hitter Sierra Hunt was injured in the second set and didn’t return.
The Mavericks, some of whom were in tears on the floor as Hunt was being checked by Mesa’s athletic trainer, regrouped to win that second set but the Rangers’ balanced front-line attack was too much, with Regis claiming a 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory.
Colorado Mesa (21-6) is ranked No. 4 in the South Central Region and will receive an at-large berth in the regionals, which will also likely be at Auraria Event Center in Denver. Those bids will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on ncaa.com.
Sydney Leffler and Savannah Spitzer recorded 15 kills each to lead CMU, but Regis countered with four in double figures in kills, with Klaudia Sowizral, Halle Theis and Amelia Davis recording 13 each and Nadine Burbrink 12.
CMU led the fourth set 20-19 on a kill by Spitzer, but Regis responded with a kill and service ace. It was 21-21 after a service error, but Regis scored three straight points before Leffler fought off the first match point with her 15th kill.
Theis put the match away on the next point, sending the Rangers into tonight’s championship match against the winner of the late match between top-ranked Metro State and Colorado School of Mines.
Kerstin Layman finished with 21 digs, and Sabrina VanDeist had 39 assist and two aces. Spitzer and Maddi Foutz served three aces each.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Taylor Wagner wasn’t sure how the young Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team would handle facing the No. 6 team in the nation in their first game of the season.
“For 35 minutes we hung with them, and the last five minutes their experience kind of took hold,” Wagner said after the Mavericks lost 76-63 to West Texas A&M the opening game of the D2 Conference Crossover in Rapid City, South Dakota. “They came up with big rebounds then they needed them, hit big shots. We hit a wall the last couple minutes.”
The Mavericks (0-1) got 18 points from senior Monica Brooks, one off her career high, 14 from freshman Olivia Reed and 11 from freshman Jamisyn Heaton.
Wagner joked that during shootaround, he could tell how nervous the Mavericks were, but they got out to a quick start, which helped them settle in.
“I could tell they were nervous and I was worried they were going to put the wrong shoe on the wrong foot,” he said, laughing. “They went out and played well and hopefully we can build on this game.”
It was anybody’s game with eight minutes to play when Kylie Kravig put a 3-pointer to pull the Mavericks within one, 55-51, and with 7:48 to play, Reed went inside for a layup to keep it a one-point game.
The Buffs (3-0) went on a 6-0 run over the next two minutes and eventually pulled away.
“They’re big and athletic and long,” Wagner said. “We battled. We’ve just gotta come up with a little bit more. We didn’t shoot it well from the free throw line (9-17) and we put them at the free throw line quite a bit (20-25).
“One thing I wanted to see the girls compete and not be afraid, and they did that.”