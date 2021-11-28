Mariah Martin took ownership of the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team Saturday night.
It’s not as if the graduate transfer point guard didn’t feel at home since switching RMAC schools from Westminster to CMU, but when the Mavericks needed a floor leader against Montana Western, Martin answered the call.
“You’ve got to get over that hump of being able to adjust to the new style of coaching, new style players, new offense, defense, everything. So this system is definitely the most different out of any system I’ve been in,” she said.
“But I definitely feel like the teammates, and then just Coach, talking to him off the court, kind of just getting a feel for it when I’m not on the court has definitely helped. But yeah, I feel like more games, I keep getting a better feel of like, when to score, when to pass, when to run something, when to not, there’s just a balance. I’m still trying to figure it out. But I feel like I’m getting a little more comfortable with just time.”
She scored a season-high 23 points and dished out six assists in the Mavs’ 75-63 victory, picking her spots to hit pull-up jumpers in transition, when to drive and when to find her teammates.
“She shot a great percentage (9 of 18), I thought she handled the ball really well,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “With the six assists, she found people. I think her role is going to evolve because she’s trying to figure out … I mean, this is her third team, so different offenses and different players. I think as the season goes on, you’re gonna see her really get more comfortable and, and be that leader that we need offensively.”
Dani Turner had a double-double, with 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, with Savannah Domgaard hitting all four of her 3-point attempts and scoring 15 more. Kelsey Siemons had 11 points, with the starting lineup scoring all but six points against the Bulldogs, who fought back from a 27-point deficit and got it within 13 in the third quarter before CMU responded and went back up 15 at the end of the quarter.
Again, the Bulldogs kept coming, backing the Mavs down in the low post and scoring, which didn’t sit well with Wagner.
“A lot of it was just one on one, you’ve gotta you gotta guard your guy and be able to do it,” he said.
It was a 10-point game, 67-57, with 3:54 remaining, but the Mavs, who out-rebounded Montana Western 41-30, attacked the offensive glass on their next possession.
Kylie Kravig, who subbed in to give the Mavs another ballhandler against the Bulldogs’ pressure, missed a 3-pointer, but Martin grabbed the offensive rebound. Kravig’s jumper in the lane missed, but Turner crashed in for yet another offensive board and reset the offense again.
Siemons got knocked down, but passed off to Martin, who buried a dagger 3-pointer to put CMU up 70-57.
“I’ll give it to them though, they kept fighting, they fought the whole game,” Siemons said. “But we need more plays like that ourselves, we’ve got to be relentless. We’ve got to keep fighting, and we need maybe two or three of those where we keep getting it or we have that dagger 3 and then, you know, that’s kind of the nail in the coffin for that game. I didn’t think they were discouraged. I thought they kept coming at us the whole game.”
Once again facing a zone defense, the Mavericks were patient, moving the ball until they got a good look, and finished shooting 45% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line and made 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
“The first half, the first 16 minutes of the game, I thought we were phenomenal, better than our even our Utah Valley first half, the girls were locked in,” Wagner said. “We shot the ball well, the defense was great. We didn’t blow anything on the scout and then right before the half, I think our largest lead was 27 and we ended up letting them cut it to 20. I thought that was kind of the difference, we let them creep in just a little bit. And then we weren’t able to shake them in them in the second half.”
Martin, who signed with Dixie State out of high school, then transferred to Westminster after two years, laughed that she wishes she would have picked CMU for her entire career.
“It’s like Sophie (Anderson) said,” Siemons said with a smile, “at least we don’t have to guard her now.”