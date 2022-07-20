One former Colorado Mesa player could soon be roaming the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.
Another may one day call South Beach home.
On the final day of the Major League Baseball draft, Haydn McGeary and Spencer Bramwell were selected by the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, respectively.
The teammates are the first Mavericks to be drafted since 2018, when three CMU players were selected in the then-40 round draft. Major League Baseball has since shortened the draft to 20 rounds.
McGeary was chosen with the seventh pick of the 15th round and Bramwell was selected with the sixth pick of the 18th round.
McGeary leaves Colorado Mesa as the reigning two-time Division II player of the year, the two-time RMAC player of the year and the two-time South Central Region player of the year.
Listed as a catcher on the MLB draft website, McGeary mainly was the Mavericks designated hitter. And hit is what he did. The fourth-year junior led the nation in home runs in 2022 with 35 and finished his Mesa career as the school leader in long balls with 75.
In addition to his power, McGeary hit .448 for his career — including .481 each of the past two years, which led Division II. In addition to his 75 career home runs, he hit 65 doubles and finished with 243 RBI. In 614 career at-bats, McGeary struck out only 88 times and walked 81 times.
This summer, McGeary has been playing first base, left field and catching for the Bluefield Ridge Riders in the Appalachian League, which is an MLB Prospect League. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is the leading hitter for the Ridge Riders, batting .403 in 30 games. He has collected 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 28 RBI.
While scouts aren’t sure what position McGeary will play once he turns pro, there is no doubt what position Bramwell will play. The 5-10, 220-pound senior was an outstanding defensive catcher, quick release and strong arm. He threw out nine of 29 would-be base stealers in 2022 and 37 of 70 for his career.
Bramwell hit .371 with 23 home runs — third on the Mavs — and 65 RBI in 200, when he was a first-team All-Region selection. As a junior in 2021, Bramwell was an All-RMAC and all South Central Region player as well as an honorable mention All-American. For his career, he hit .360 with 46 home runs, 47 doubles, six triples and 176 RBI.
Bramwell has spent the summer resting a sore arm.
McGeary and Bramwell weren’t the only players whose names were called over the public address system at Suplizio Field to be drafted Tuesday. Seven athletes who played in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series were also selected in rounds 11 through 20.
Walters State Community College starting pitcher Kohl Drake and Central Arizona College closer Drew Sommers were both picked in the 11th round, Drake by Texas and Sommers by Tampa Bay.
Drake, who was selected with the third pick of the 11th round, allowed five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk in his only start during the 2022 JUCO World Series. During the regular season, the left-hander was 14-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
Sommers, selected with the 28th pick of the 11th round by the Rays, allowed two runs on eight hits in 9 innings — four appearances — with one save, three walks and 18 strikeouts for the champion Vaqueros.
In the 13th round, reliever Miguel Fulgencio from Cowley College, Kansas, was selected by Pittsburgh with the fourth pick of the round. Fulgencio, a 6-1, 205-pound left-hander, made four appearances in the JUCO World Series, allowing three run on six hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.
San Jacinto-College North’s Sabin Ceballos was picked with the 12th pick in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Angels. Listed as a catcher, Ceballos played third base at the JUCO World Series in 2022 for the Gators, hitting .154 in three games. Ceballos also played in the 2021 World Series, hitting .412 with seven runs scored, one home run, six RBI and two stolen bases.
Outfielder Kevin Kilpatrick from the College of Central Florida was taken with the 19th pick in the 17th round by Atlanta. Kilpatrick hit .429 with three runs, one triple, two home runs and five RBI for the Patriots in the 2022 World Series.
In the 19th round of the draft, Walters State’s Geo Rivera and Shelton State’s Drake Logan were selected by the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, respectively.
Rivera was selected with the 15th pick and was 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA at the JUCO World Series. The right-hander allowed seven runs on 11 hits with four walks and 15 strikeouts in his two games — one start.
Logan, the 25th pick of the round, hit .333 with four runs, one double, one home run and six RBI for the Buccaneers in the 2021 JUCO World Series.