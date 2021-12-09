Damar’ren Mitchell returned to Colorado Mesa for his fifth season, and the defensive back from Magnolia, Texas, made it count.
He received first-team RMAC and Super Region 4 honors, and on Wednesday was selected to the American Football Coaches Association All-America team. Mitchell, who had 73 tackles for CMU, made the second team. He had three games in which he had double figures in tackles, including a season-best 15 against Chadron State. He also intercepted a pass to seal the victory against the Eagles.
CMU led the RMAC and was 10th in the nation in total defense.
Mitchell, who is finishing his degree and working out in preparation for the NFL draft, wasn’t the only CMU athlete to receive All-America status Wednesday — Connor Durant and Ethan Anderson made the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s men’s soccer All-America team, with Durant on the first team and Anderson on the second team.
Durant, a junior from Westminster, recorded 16 wins, with 10 shutouts, plus two combined shutouts, allowing only 12 goals and making 71 saves.
Anderson, a junior from Highlands Ranch, led CMU’s defense, which allowed .613 goals per game, and also scored four goals and added three assists. He had the clinching goal in the shootout victory over Colorado School of Mines in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
Those two, along with Alec Fronapfel and Isa Trujillo made the United Soccer Coaches all-region team. Fronapfel led CMU with nine goals and Trujillo was a key player at center back in CMU’s outstanding defense, which allowed only 14 goals all season.
Michaela Dangler and Lila Dere made the women’s United Soccer Coaches all-region first team.
Dangler, a redshirt sophomore defender from Grand Junction, led CMU’s defense, which allowed only 17 goals this season, an average of 0.94 per game. She also added two goals and two assists.
Dere, a redshirt freshman forward from Grand Junction, led the RMAC with 15 goals, tied for 14th in the nation, and adding four assists. The two Fruita Monument products led the Mavericks to a share of the conference regular-season championship.