Damar'ren Mitchell is the second Colorado Mesa defensive player to receive player of the week honors from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the first two weeks of the abbreviated football season.
The senior defensive back from Magnolia, Texas, intercepted two passes last week at Black Hills State, returning one 41 yards in the snow for a touchdown in the Mavericks' 56-7 victory.
The Mavericks (2-0) host South Dakota Mines at noon on Saturday at Stocker Stadium. Tickets are on sale at CMUMavericks.com/tickets.