Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte and his teammates celebrate a home run in the Mavs' 10-8 victory last Friday against Rollins at The Diamond. The Mavericks won two of three games in the series and moved up from No. 9 to No. 5 in the nation this week.
By winning two of three games against Rollins College last weekend, the Colorado Mesa baseball team moved up four spots Monday in the Collegiate Baseball national rankings.
The Mavericks (29-9) jumped from No. 9 to No. 5, with Rollins (26-11) dropping one spot from No. 3 to No. 4. Ironically, the University of Tampa (30-7), which lost two of three to Rollins earlier this month, is ranked ahead of the Tars at No. 3.
The Mavericks’ South Central Region rival, Angelo State (36-6) is still ranked No. 1, with St. Edward’s No. 8. Metro State (34-8), which is in second place in the RMAC behind CMU, is ranked No. 20.
NJCAA Baseball
Walters State (Tenn.) remained No. 1 in this week’s NJCAA Division I poll. The Senators (41-6) received six first-place votes, with No. 2 Central Florida (42-4) moving up two spots and receiving two first-place votes.
Central Arizona (42-6) is No. 3, followed by Wabash Valley (Ill.) (35-9) and Barton Community College (Kan.) (38-5).
Junior college teams are gearing up for their regional playoffs, with district tournaments in early May.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series is May 27-June 3 at Suplizio Field. Tournament tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.
College lacrosse
AJ Switzer set program records for single-season and career assists at Colorado Mesa over the past week and on Monday was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week for the third time this season. Switzer had five assists against Adams State, tying the CMU record for a single game for the third consecutive game. He broke the single-season record for assists in that game and now has 32 assists. He also has 67 career assists, also a program record.
Mike Edwards was voted the defensive player of the week after winning 79% of his draws in the two dominant wins over Adams State and CSU Pueblo. He also scored one goal, had one assist and four ground balls.
Shannon Murphy recorded 16 saves for the CMU women’s team last week in wins over Fort Lewis and CSU Pueblo and earned the first RMAC defensive player of the year honor of her career. She allowed only goal against the ThunderWolves, a season low for CMU.
Girls Golf
Central’s Tuscani Ritter shot an 85 to place seventh at the Durango Invitational at Hillcrest Golf Club.
The Warriors placed seventh as a team with a score of 298. Piedra Vista won with a 245, edging Kirtland Central (N.M.) by one stroke. Durango was third with a 249.
Taylor Arledge placed 28th for the Warriors with a 104, Alex Wagner tied for 38th with a 109 and Macey Geer tied for 49th with a 130. Kendyll Bernatis of Montrose tied for 13th with a 92.
Girls Soccer
Palisade got a first-half goal from Jordyn Johnson Balding and the defense took over from there in a 1-0 victory against Coal Ridge at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction met Ralston Valley at Battle Mountain High School, with the Mustangs coming away with a 14-1 victory in the nonconference game.