CMU vs Rollins 041423
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte and his teammates celebrate a home run in the Mavs' 10-8 victory last Friday against Rollins at The Diamond. The Mavericks won two of three games in the series and moved up from No. 9 to No. 5 in the nation this week.

 Scott Crabtree

By winning two of three games against Rollins College last weekend, the Colorado Mesa baseball team moved up four spots Monday in the Collegiate Baseball national rankings.

The Mavericks (29-9) jumped from No. 9 to No. 5, with Rollins (26-11) dropping one spot from No. 3 to No. 4. Ironically, the University of Tampa (30-7), which lost two of three to Rollins earlier this month, is ranked ahead of the Tars at No. 3.