Coach Dave Fleming scheduled the Colorado Mesa volleyball team for a trip to Tampa, Florida, this fall, not to spend time at the beach, but rather to face the best Division II team in the nation.
Before the season, Fleming said the rugged schedule was planned because he knew he had a talented, veteran team, and he wanted the Mavericks pushed. He also wanted to see just how far off they are at the national level.
If Saturday’s match against top-ranked and defending national champion University of Tampa is any indication, he got his answer — not far.
The Mavericks were a few too many service errors away from upsetting the Spartans on their own court in a terrific five-set match.
Tampa rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 victory over the No. 24 Mavs, who swept Tusculum University (Tenn.) in their final match of the Tampa Classic.
Eleven service errors were costly, although CMU overcame five service errors in the first-set victory.
Two serving errors in each of the next three sets gave away points and momentum, including one after the Mavericks had fought back from a 5-0 deficit in the fourth set to take a 19-18 lead on a kill by Savannah Spitzer.
Spitzer, though, couldn’t get the next serve in, and Tampa scored two more points on a kill and an ace for a 21-19 lead.
Sydney Leffler got the serve back with a kill, but Sabrina VanDeList had an error on her serve.
It was 23-22 after Sierra Hunt recorded one of her match-high 17 kills, but after Tampa got it to set point, Hunt’s attack was blocked by Meghan Schreck, tying the match at 2-2.
The fifth set was tied five times, the final one at 7-7 on a kill by Spitzer, but Tampa rattled off seven of the final nine points to remain undefeated.
Erin Curl finished with 14 kills and Leffler, after a slow start, had 12, as did Spitzer.
The two liberos put on a defensive clinic, digging up what looked to be sure-fire kills time and time again. CMU’s Kerstin Layman had 27 digs, with VanDeList adding 20, and Tampa’s Claudia Rivera had 28.
VanDeList, the Mavericks’ sophomore setter, finished with 51 assists.
The Mavs’ attack was relentless, with 64 kills to Tampa’s 49, but the Spartans had 13 total blocks to CMU’s seven.
Mesa (5-2) came back to beat Tusculum 25-15, 25-21, 25-20, rallying in the final set for the sweep.
Leffler had 17 kills and Curl ad Spitzer 11 each — Spitzer had only one hitting error, with a .769 hitting percentage.
The Mavericks scored points on nearly 48% of their serves and hit .292, with 51 kills and 18 errors in 113 swings.
VanDeList had 38 assists and the Mavs spread out the work defensively, with Layman recording nine digs, Spitzer seven and Jordan Woods six.
Men’s Soccer
Six different players scored goals in the Mavericks’ 6-1 victory over Western Oregon.
After spotting the first-year program a 1-0 lead, the Mavs (2-1) scored six unanswered goals, three in each half, in the game played at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Manuel Ponce Casas, the RMAC player of the week, took a feed from Daisuke Takanaka to tie the game at 1-1 in the 28th minute, and Colton Shafer made it 2-0 in the 41st minute.
Isa Trujillo scored with less than two minutes to play in the first half, and Takanaka scored his first goal of the season early in the second half.
Alvaro Parra and Tallyn Bronson wrapped up the scoring for CMU, which took 22 shots to Western Oregon’s four, putting 15 on goal.
Connor Durant made two saves for the win, and turned the game over in the final 14 minutes to Diego Chavez, who did not face a shot.
The Mavericks play their home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Montana State Billings at Community Hospital Unity Field in the Colorado Mesa Kickoff Weekend.
Triathlon
Freshman Nadine Klive finished fourth and returning honorable mention all-American Paloma Suarez Davila was fifth to lead four Mavericks to top 8-finishes in the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
The Mavericks finished second as a team with 120 points, behind the University of Denver, which took the top three places and scored 138 points.
Klive, from Potsdam, Germany, finished in 1 hour, 1 minute, 4.8 seconds in her first collegiate triathlon, with Davila, who is from Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain, was right behind in 1:01.33.6.
Josie Williams was seventh (1:02.53.3) and Torin Lackmann eighth (1:03.03.8).