Stevenson Reynolds signals to the Colorado Mesa dugout Saturday after hitting a grand slam in the RMAC championship game.
The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed in the South Central Regional and will host a three-team, double-elimination tournament Thursday through Saturday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Game times will be announced today.
It’s not quite a repeat of last season’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional baseball playoffs, but it’s close.
Colorado Mesa received the No. 2 seed in the region, behind Angelo State, and both will host three-team regional tournaments Thursday through Saturday.
The Mavericks (45-9) will play the loser of the first-round matchup between third-seeded St. Edward’s (39-15) and Lubbock Christian (35-21). St. Edward’s made the trip to Grand Junction last season, with the Hilltoppers playing CMU three times in two days. The Mavericks won the third and decisive game 28-9 to advance to the Super Regional.
In the top half of the bracket, Angelo State (47-8) will play the loser of the opening game between UT-Tyler (37-17) and MSU Denver (42-12). The Roadrunners, who lost in the RMAC semifinals to Regis after falling to CMU 20-10 on Friday, held onto the No. 5 seed.
The winners of the two regional brackets play at the site of the highest remaining seed in a best-of-three series May 26-27. For the Mavericks to host the Super Regional, they need to win their half of the bracket and root for either Tyler or Metro to upset the Rams.
After the Mavericks won the RMAC Tournament championship on Saturday, CMU coach Chris Hanks said he was confident of being at home at least one more weekend.
“I’m very familiar with the criteria, and I know where we’re sitting,” he said. “I believe we’ll host. We’ll be either the 2 or the 1 seed. We don’t know yet, we and Angelo are very close. If I to guess right now, I think we’re going to be the 2 seed, which means we play at home for the regional and two other clubs will come here and we’ll have to wait and see who those people are.”