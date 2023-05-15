CMU vs RU 051323
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Stevenson Reynolds signals to the Colorado Mesa dugout Saturday after hitting a grand slam in the RMAC championship game.

The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed in the South Central Regional and will host a three-team, double-elimination tournament Thursday through Saturday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Game times will be announced today.

 Scott Crabtree

It’s not quite a repeat of last season’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional baseball playoffs, but it’s close.

Colorado Mesa received the No. 2 seed in the region, behind Angelo State, and both will host three-team regional tournaments Thursday through Saturday.