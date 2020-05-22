One issue the NCAA presidents looked at when deciding to cut the maximum number of contests was trying to prevent schools from dropping sports.
It’s already happened at every level, although so far, no schools in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have gone that route. Colorado Mesa has no plans to drop any of the 26 NCAA sports in the department, the most of any school in the RMAC.
“We’re in a little better position to maybe weather these storms based on our trustees and the financial planning that’s gone on at Mesa in President (Tim) Foster’s tenure,” CMU Co-Athletic Director Kris Mort said. “At a lot of schools you see, you open the paper every day, you watch the sports and you have seen a lot of schools, the way they’re weathering this storm is to drop sports. Dropping baseball, dropping soccer.
”We don’t want to go that way. We believe that athletics is an enrollment driver, so you start flirting with dropping athletics, you start flirting with your enrollment, kids wanting to go to school for the type of college experience they’re going to get. We start changing that landscape, it sometimes changes the demographics and the desires of general students to come to school.”
Usually, Mort said, CMU would push back at having seasons shortened, but as a one-year fix, it was the right move for all of Division II. Colleges and universities, including CMU, have had to issue refunds for housing, meal plans and even tuition once campuses were shut down. Schools could face enrollment dropping in the fall if parents don’t want to send their children to campus when it opens.
“Some schools took a financial hit, a huge financial hit, already this spring with refunds we’ve had to give,” Mort said. “Depending on the financial landscape of different campuses across the country, where do they start cutting? When you’ve got a loss of revenue, you’ve got to lay off staff. It’s no different than running a restaurant, so where do you start cutting back in terms of inventory, etc., manpower. I think in general, especially when you’re talking about you can’t breathe on each other, the first place to go cut is where you breathe heavily on each other, in sports.”
The athletic department has an overall budget of about $9 million, Mort said, with $2.8 million allocated for operations, which includes everything except salaries and scholarships.
Foster wasn’t thrilled about cutting games, but it’s better than cutting entire programs, something he’s definitely against.
“The way we’ve budgeted, and it’s a point of consternation with coaches, we’re not funded at the highest level in any sport,” Foster said. “I think we’re funded in the top quarter, we haven’t gone hog-wild, maybe top third in terms of funding sports. I think then the challenge to the coaches is how you can be competitive and win at that level. We haven’t gotten ourselves over-spent on some of those sports. We have a very conservative budget.”
Even though the coaches aren’t coaching this spring, it doesn’t mean they aren’t working. Open positions on campus aren’t being filled, so athletic department staffers are pinch-hitting in other departments.
“Some of the coaches are filling in, working in admissions and in advising,” Foster said. “Rather than us hiring as folks have turned over, we’re able to utilize them, and that’s saving money. Folks have been very flexible and adaptive. We have good people, those coaches are really talented, so they can do a lot of different things, and they are.”