Colorado Mesa breezed to a 3-0 victory in its first pool match Friday as the Mavericks opened defense of their AVCA Small College Beach Volleyball Championship in Tavares, Florida.
The Mavericks then swept 13th-seeded Florida Southern 5-0.
The fourth-seeded Mavericks won three matches in straight sets against 12th-seeded Erskine College (S.C.). Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer claimed a 21-13, 21-18. Jada Hall and Gracyn Spresser won 21-17, 21-19 at No. 3 and Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn claimed a 21-11, 21-12 victory at No. 3.
In their second match in Pool D, the Mavericks didn’t drop a set against 13th-seeded Florida Southern, with Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann winning 21-10, 21-9 at No. 1 to lead the dominating performance. Johnson and Spitzer lost only 16 points in their match, winning 21-9, 21-7.
VanDeList and Wedhorn won their eighth straight match in the national tournament after going 6-0 last season.
CMU faces fifth-seeded Spring Hill this morning and then moves into bracket play this afternoon and Sunday based on standings from pool play.
In the separate pairs tournament, Rianne Brown and Sydney Leffler went 2-0 to win their pool and Izy Burns and Lizzy Hood went 1-1 to place third in their pool.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks scored 16 first-half goals in a 22-3 rout of Adams State in Alamosa.
Levi McCoy scored four goals for CMU (10-2, 2-0 RMAC), with James Steinke and Connor Jensen scoring three each. Philip Petersen, Erich Petersen and Logan Smith had two each, with six other Mavericks also finding the back of the net. AJ Switzer had five assists. CMU had four players split time in front of the net, with Mac Bayless getting the win with one save in the first 15 minutes. Kanyan Rhodes had three saves.
Women’s Lacrosse
Justine Anderson scored with 4:22 to play to break an 8-8 tie and Melanie Evans added an insurance goal with 3:03 remaining to lift CMU to a 10-8 victory over Fort Lewis.
The Mavericks (6-5, 5-1 RMAC) led 7-6 at halftime, but the Skyhawks (1-8, 1-5) tied it on a free position shot with just less than seven minutes to play.
Rachel Wentz scored twice to lead CMU, which out-shot Fort Lewis 35-20. Shannon Murphy made 10 saves in goal for the victory.