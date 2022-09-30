College tennis is dual-meet oriented, right down to the national championships.
Each fall, however, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association sponsors regional open championships, which leads to the individual national championship.
The West Regional is in Grand Junction this weekend, with a spot in next month’s ITC Cup going to the singles and doubles champions. Eight additional wild-card spots will be awarded based on ITA rankings among regional finalists and quarterfinalists. Saturday’s championship matches are at the Elliott Tennis Center, with singles at 11:30 a.m., followed by doubles finals. The doubles finals could be played earlier if none of the participating players are involved in singles matches.
Colorado Mesa’s Makenna Livingston and Tyler Landen are still alive in the main draw of their respective brackets.
Livingston, the No. 15 seed in the 64-player women’s field, claimed an opening-round 6-2, 6-2 victory over Courtlyn Lam of Cal State Los Angeles. She then battled back in a three-set win over Gina Dudley of Dominican, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Landen received a first-round bye in the men’s draw of 48, then outlasted Metro State’s Carlos Pinedo in the second round, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Issy Coman defeated Alexandra Hinku of Cal State Los Angeles 6-2, 6-0 in the women’s opening round, then lost to Joelle Lanz of Point Loma Nazarene, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7) 10-6.
Macy Richards opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Haley Garcia of Dominican University before losing to Heather Richards of Concordia-Irvine 6-4, 6-2.
Before the tournament, Livingston, only a sophomore, talked about the importance of keeping her vision squarely on the task at hand.
“Every match, you cannot think about the future,” she said. “It’s just staying there, being ready to play in that moment each and every point, every game. I try not to even look up the rankings of the girls or even understand anything about the player I’m playing. I’m going to get on that court and play some tennis.”
Jorge Abreu was the only other Maverick on the men’s side to win his first-round match, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) over David Strassburger of Point Loma Nazarene. He lost 6-4, 6-2 to Concordia-Irvine’s Leon Czarnikau in the second round.
Landen, a redshirt junior who faces Alexander Edmonston of Concordia-Irvine in today’s round of 16, takes a similar approach as Livingston.
“You’ve just got to take it one match at a time because if you’re thinking in terms of the semis or finals, you can’t have that forward thinking,” he said. “If you do that, then you’re not going to be in the moment for your first match. In tennis, especially, it’s super important that you just take everything one step at a time and don’t get too results-oriented. I find that normally doesn’t work out very well.”
|Transaction ID:
