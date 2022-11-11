In one of its most efficient hitting attacks of the season, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Colorado Christian on Thursday in the RMAC tournament quarterfinals.

The Mavericks (21-5) scored on 49 of their 88 attacks in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 victory, making only 11 hitting errors. The main attack came from the middle, with Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer each recording 10 kills, with one hitting error each. Wedhorn took 14 swings, hitting .643, with Spitzer hitting .474, with 19 attacks.