In one of its most efficient hitting attacks of the season, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Colorado Christian on Thursday in the RMAC tournament quarterfinals.
The Mavericks (21-5) scored on 49 of their 88 attacks in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 victory, making only 11 hitting errors. The main attack came from the middle, with Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer each recording 10 kills, with one hitting error each. Wedhorn took 14 swings, hitting .643, with Spitzer hitting .474, with 19 attacks.
Outside hitter Sydney Leffler led the Mavericks’ attack with 13 kills and Sierra Hunt added nine more. Brooklyn Leggett, who moved into the starting rotation on the right side after Erin Curl was injured in the final match of the regular season, had five kills.
The Mavericks used a 14-6 scoring run in the first set to break a 3-3 tie and controlled the match the rest of the way, with Spitzer connecting for four kills, including on three consecutive points.
The Cougars (15-13) had one-point leads three times midway through the second set, but serving errors allowed CMU to tie the set in each instance. Tied 18-18, a ball-handling error against Colorado Christian led to a point, followed by a kill by Wedhorn and the Mavericks closed out the set. They were never seriously challenged in the third, scoring the first four points, then rattling off six straight points to push a 15-11 lead to 21-11.
The offenses dominated the match, with only three total blocks, two by CMU, which is No. 4 in the most recent South Central Regional rankings.
Sabrina VanDeList finished with 39 assists, giving her 2,500 in her career, nine digs and two aces for the Mavericks, who have a rematch with Regis at 5 this evening in the semifinals.
VanDeList received the RMAC Summit Award before the match, which goes to the player with the top grade-point average in the conference playoffs. VanDeList has a 4.0 GPA in elementary education.
Colorado Mesa’s entire starting lineup received all-conference honors Thursday, led by senior libero Kerstin Layman, who repeated as the RMAC defensive player of the year.
A four-time all-conference player, Layman is the first Mesa player to earn a player of the year honor in consecutive seasons since Amy Miller, the player of the year in 1993 and 1994.
Layman is second in the conference in digs per set this season (5.14) and entered the conference tournament with 1,545 career digs, fifth in program history.
She was joined on the first team by VanDeList and Hunt. VanDeList, the conference freshman of the year 2020-21, leads the RMAC with 49 service aces and is second in assists with 977. She’s fifth in the nation with 11.36 assists per set.
Hunt, another repeat all-RMAC performer, is third in the conference with 3.55 kills per set. She’s reached double figures in kills 17 times this season, including the final seven matches of the regular season.
Leffler, Wedhorn and Spitzer made the second team and Curl was on the honorable mention team.
Signing day
Two days before tipping off its season, the women’s basketball team added three Colorado prep players in the early signing period Wednesday.
Mason Rowland, a point guard/wing at Durango High School, Cayden King, a 5-foot-11 forward from Moffat County High School, and Brooke Mansanares, a 5-11 forward from Doherty, will join the Mavs next season.
The women’s soccer team announced the signing of seven players, four defenders, one midfielder, one wing and one goalkeeper.
Kylie Hoffman is a midfielder out of Legacy High School, Ariana Rawlings is a wing from Farmington, Utah, Keeley Wieczorek is a keeper from Camas, Washington, Sienna Berumen-Baker is an outside fullback from Las Vegas, Nevada, Lilly Allen is a center back from Missoula, Montana, Sarah Dunn is a defender from Village High School in Colorado Springs, and Indigo Andresen is an outside fullback from Bozeman, Montana.