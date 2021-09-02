College Cross Country
Colorado Mesa's cross country season begins Saturday in Colorado Springs, and the men's team will be one of the nationally ranked programs in the field.
For the first time since the 2015 season, the Mavericks are in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, opening at No. 23 in the preseason poll. They're one of six RMAC schools in the top 30, with Colorado School of Mines No. 2, followed by Adams State at No. 3, Western Colorado at No. 5, Colorado Christian at No. 12 and CU-Colorado Springs at No. 25.
In the coaches preseason South Central regional rankings, CMU is No. 6.
Mesa also has a new cross country coach, former standout runner Shane Niksic. He was on CMU's inaugural men's cross country team in 2011-12 and was the first qualifier to the men's NCAA Division II national championships in indoor and outdoor track. He also was on CMU's 2014 team that qualified for nationals, the only team to date to have reached the NCAA Division II championship race
Niksic was an assistant coach last year, and will be the track team's distance coach. Former cross country coach Tim Reetz will concentrate on coaching the track team's sprinters and relay teams.
Niksic worked at RunLab Austin after graduation, a bio-mechanics clinic for runners in Austin, Texas, then earned his master's degree in 2019 at Western Colorado through its High Altitude Exercise Physiology program. He also helped coach the Mountaineers track and cross country teams.