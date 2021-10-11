Never was the depth of the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team more evident than Sunday, when eight players scored goals in the No. 15 Mavericks’ 9-0 rout of Adams State at Maverick Field.
Up only 2-0 at halftime after goals by David Peters and Jannick Lange, who headed the ball into the net off a corner kick, the Mavs scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to turn the game into a blowout two days after going to overtime in a 2-1 thriller over Fort Lewis.
Fernando Morales scored 1 minute, 17 seconds into the second half, with Ross Elliott following less than four minutes later. Josiah Henderson went top shelf for a 5-0 lead at the 54:31 mark, and 10 minutes later, Leo Mireles scored in the same area.
Tristan Widic, Berkley Fuller IV and Elliott added goals, part of the Mavs’ 36-shot onslaught, 19 of which were on goal.
Defensively, the Mavericks (10-2, 4-0 RMAC) gave the Grizzlies (1-10, 0-4) nothing, allowing only four shots, two on goal, all in the second half. Connor Durant made two saves, and 10 minutes into the second half was replaced by Rhett Cook. Durant got the win in goal, his 10th win in the Mavs’ sixth shutout of the season.
The victory, CMU’s fourth straight, keeps the Mavs in a tie for the RMAC lead with Colorado School of Mines.
Women’s Soccer
Lila Dere scored a career-high and CMU single-game record four goals in the Mavs’ 4-1 victory over Regis.
The redshirt freshman striker from Fruita scored twice in each half as the Mavericks (7-2, 4-1 RMAC) won their third straight game and snapped an 0-6-3 skid against the Rangers dating to 2013.
Dere’s goals came to all areas of the net, with her first, 9:57 into the game, in the upper left side off a pass from Lexi Newton, then at the 17:48 mark, she went low on the opposite side after being set up by Sophia Beames and Mikayla Eccher.
Her second half goals were in the upper right side and then right down the middle, giving her a league-leading 11 goals this season. Beames and Carli Dare assisted her third goal and Adessa Correa the final one.
Dere took 11 shots of CMU’s 23 shots, putting nine on goal, two more than Regis (7-4 4-2) took — only two of the Rangers’ seven shots were on goal, with Keegan Storlie scoring just before halftime.