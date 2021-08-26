Colorado Mesa was selected Wednesday as the favorite to defend the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball title the Mavericks won last season, according to the conference's preseason poll.
CMU received seven first-place votes and topped the poll with 182 points. Metro State and Colorado Mines each received three first-place votes and came in second and third in the poll with 174 and 172 points, respectively.
The league's 15 head coaches each ranked their opposition 1-14 without voting for their own squad.
In the spring of 2021, the Mavericks went 11-0 in RMAC play and 15-1 overall to win the conference's regular season title. They return their entire starting lineup and 15 overall players, including three first-team and six overall All-RMAC selections from the 2020-21 team.
Colorado Mesa begins the season on Sept. 3 and 4 at the Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott Oredigger Volleyball Classic in Golden.