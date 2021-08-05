Tremaine Jackson is a football media day junkie.
“I’ve always been a fan of media days,” the Colorado Mesa football coach said Wednesday after the RMAC released its preseason football poll, where his fellow coaches voted the Mavericks fourth. “The SEC, in my career, I haven’t missed the SEC media day, watching it and the other conferences. One thing that was common is that nobody cares about the preseason poll, and if you do care about the preseason poll, then you have no identity of what you can be in the postseason.”
Make no mistake, Jackson expects CMU to be one of the teams in the thick of qualifying for the postseason. With the Great Northwest Athletic Conference down to three teams, he figures six of the seven playoff spots available will go to the RMAC and Lone Star Conference.
The Mavericks, who went 2-1 in the abbreviated 2020 fall season, report for physicals and team meetings Sunday and open practice Monday evening at Stocker Stadium.
One change this season is CMU’s practices — they’ll be at Stocker, in part because of the sheer number of players in the program and the limited practice area at Bergman Field. The baseball field is being converted to a game facility, with a permanent outfield wall cutting down some of the grass area adjacent to the turf practice field, but Jackson was more concerned about the stone retaining wall on the east side, which is only a few feet from the sideline.
“We’re bigger and faster than we have been, so it’s a little different when a big guy hits that wall than a skinny guy,” Jackson said.
He expects to have 110 players report next week, with 30-35 more freshmen and walk-ons who will redshirt this season joining practice when classes begin Aug. 23.
The RMAC conducted its media day last week via Zoom, and posted those interviews at rmacnetwork.com. Each team had 30 minutes set aside for questions for the head coach and two players, most wearing team polo shirts — except CMU. Jackson, tight end Dagan Rienks and linebacker Remington Green wore dress shirts, maroon and gold-striped ties and sport coats.
CMU’s roster has changed drastically since last fall, with several players leaving the program, including all but one of the six quarterbacks on the 2020 team, freshman Gavin Herberg, who started the final two games.
Jackson said the Mavs will have a half-dozen quarterbacks competing for the starting job, including Central Washington transfer Christian Moore, who threw for 2,224 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2019. He did not play in Central Washington’s one game last season.
Jackson said the Mavs upgraded their depth on the offensive line, with more than 20 big guys up front, and at wide receiver. CMU took advantage of the transfer portal to address immediate needs, a change in Jackson’s original plan to recruit Colorado high school players. That’s still the focus, but many of the prep players in-state the Mavs were interested in, he said, didn’t reciprocate. He’s planning on a couple of successful seasons on the field to turn that around.
Colorado School of Mines was voted No. 1 by the conference coaches, receiving seven of the 10 first-place votes and 76 points.
CSU-Pueblo, with two first-place votes and 70 points, is No. 2, followed by Chadron State with 62 points, and CMU with 56. Adams State, No. 7 in the voting, received one first-place vote.
This season especially, the preseason poll is a best guess for the coaches.
“This day a year ago, we realized we weren’t going to play football in a normal capacity,” Jackson said. “That’s when the conference shut it down. For us to even have a poll means we’re close to reporting and we get a chance to go do what we want to do. We looked at the poll. It’s interesting; they’re interesting after a normal year.
“It’s been two years since this conference played football. A lot of transitions have taken place. A lot of kids that were supposed to return aren’t returning, so for anybody to predict an order of finish, especially after two years off, it’s something for the fans to take a look at and say, ‘Hey, we’re about to get ready.’ ”