Colorado Mesa coach Miles Kochevar is excited to finally get his team on the field for fall football camp, which begins Monday. Kochevar, who was hired when Tremaine Jackson left after last season, will have a whole new coaching staff and some key returning players on offense— most notably quarterback Karst Hunter.
Colorado Mesa coach Miles Kochevar is excited to finally get his team on the field for fall football camp, which begins Monday. Kochevar, who was hired when Tremaine Jackson left after last season, will have a whole new coaching staff and some key returning players on offense— most notably quarterback Karst Hunter.
Scott Crabtree
Miles Kochevar expects the Colorado Mesa football team to compete for the RMAC championship this season. The Mavericks were picked fourth in the preseason coaches poll released Monday.
Miles Kochevar expects the Colorado Mesa football team to compete for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title this fall, and the conference coaches tend to agree.
The coaches picked the Mavericks to finish fourth this season, one spot lower than their third-place finish last fall, in a conference full of experienced teams at the top.
The Mavericks received 53 votes in the poll released Monday morning, behind overwhelming favorite Colorado School of Mines, which got nine of 10 first-place votes and 81 total points in voting. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Mines returns 18 starters from last season’s playoff team and will also have a first-year head coach, Brandon Moore, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after Gregg Brandon retired.
CSU-Pueblo, which was fifth in the standings a year ago, is expected to bounce back, voted No. 2 with 70 votes and the other first-place vote, followed by Western Colorado, which received 66 votes after tying the Orediggers for the conference title last season.
The Mavericks, who scored an average of 33.7 points a game last season and were 13th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 15.6 per game, are in their second week of fall camp in preparation for the season opener Sept. 1 at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
Four Mavericks were chosen as players to watch: quarterback Karst Hunter, tight end Dagan Rienks, defensive lineman Dirion Hutchins and linebacker Kaden Stewart.
Hunter, the RMAC freshman of the year in 2021, set single-season passing records at CMU for yards (2,481), completions (190) and completion percentage (62.5). He had 18 touchdown passes last season with only three interceptions, and threw for more than 170 yards and one touchdown in every game in his first college season as a quarterback — the South Dakota State transfer was a receiver and played on special teams for the Jackrabbits in 2019.
Rienks, a redshirt senior from Paonia, caught 20 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns last season, including the game-winning touchdown against Colorado Mines, and was a second-team all-conference selection.
Hutchins, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound redshirt senior, will be one of the anchors of the defensive front, coming off a season with 27 tackles, 3.5 for lost yardage and 1.5 sacks. He made 10 tackles and had one sack against Mines.
Stewart, a 6-1, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, made 18 tackles in his freshman season, with three sacks, six tackles for lost yardage and recovered one fumble. He had a breakout game against Adams State, with seven tackles and one sack.
The Mavericks, 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the RMAC last season, play their home opener at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 against South Dakota Mines at Stocker Stadium.
The American Football Coaches Association released its national preseason poll on Monday, with the Mavericks picking up one vote. Mines is ranked fourth to open the season and Western Colorado No. 17, with CSU-Pueblo receiving seven votes. Chadron State, picked fifth in the RMAC, also received one vote in the national poll. The Orediggers’ season opener is at No. 5 Grand Valley State.
Defending champion Ferris State opens the season No. 1, followed by Northwest Missouri and 2021 national runner-up Valdosta State. Former CMU coach Tremaine Jackson is entering his first season at Valdosta.