All indications point to a knock-down, drag-out battle on the volleyball court this season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
And the veteran Colorado Mesa team should be right in the middle of it.
The Mavericks tied Colorado School of Mines for the No. 2 spot in the preseason coaches poll, released Monday afternoon, snagging two of 15 first-place votes.
Metro State, which went 18-0 in conference play last fall and 28-4 overall, earned 10 first-place votes to take the No. 1 spot in the poll of conference coaches.
CMU coach Dave Fleming has a wealth of experience and said earlier this week he likes how this team is coming together.
That experience starts with redshirt senior libero Kerstin Layman, the reigning RMAC defensive player of the year, one of four Mavs listed as players to watch. Layman, who has 1,103 career digs, is one of 12 returning players on the roster and came back from a hand injury early last season.
First-team RMAC setter Sabrina VanDeList, a redshirt sophomore entering her third season as the starter, returns, as does Tye Wedhorn, a redshirt senior who anchors the middle of the net after her breakout junior season.
Maddi Foutz, a redshirt senior outside hitter, returns after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury. Foutz, who transferred to CMU from Colorado State in 2019, was the 2021 spring season’s RMAC player of the year before being injured last summer.
Her return will give the Mavericks a formidable 1-2 punch at outside hitter, teaming with sophomore Sydney Leffler, last season’s RMAC freshman of the year.
Regis is picked to finish fourth in the conference, followed by CSU Pueblo.
The Mavericks, 21-7 (15-3 RMAC) last fall, open the season Aug. 26 in the Oredigger Classic in Golden. After a trip to Tampa, Florida, the first weekend of September and the conference opener at Metro State, Mesa’s first home match is Sept. 9 against Westminster.
