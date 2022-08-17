Kerstin Layman vs Metro.jpg

Steve Gentry/Colorado Mesa Athletics

Redshirt senior libero Kerstin Layman is one of four Colorado Mesa athletes listed as players to watch this season in the RMAC. Tuesday, the Mavs were picked second in the preseason poll.

 Steve Gentry/Colorado Mesa Athletics

All indications point to a knock-down, drag-out battle on the volleyball court this season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

And the veteran Colorado Mesa team should be right in the middle of it.