Needing to either win or tie No. 16 Colorado School of Mines to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team gave up three second-half goals Friday night in a 3-0 loss.

The Mavericks (8-7-1, 4-5-1 RMAC), plagued by injuries all season, matched the Orediggers for nearly 49 minutes, but Azas Iliozer broke through at the 48:49 mark when he headed Lucas King's long free kick into the net.