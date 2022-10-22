Jorge Rodriguez challenges a Colorado Mines player for a header during Friday night's game. Rodriguez was injured in the second half after making contact with a Mines player and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf. After a lengthy delay, he was taken off the field by ambulance to be examined at a hospital. The Mavericks lost 3-0 and were eliminated from contention for a spot in the RMAC tournament.
Daisuke Takanaka's shot is deflected by Colorado Mines goalkeeper Brian Doherty on Friday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. The Mavericks lost 3-0 to end their hopes of qualifying for the RMAC tournament.
Daisuke Takanaka of Colorado Mesa looks for a scoring chance Friday during the Mavericks' 3-0 loss to Colorado School of Mines at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Manuel Ponce Casas, 9, maneuvers around a pair of Colorado School of Mines defenders.
Manuel Ponce Casas of Colorado Mesa takes a shot Friday night against Colorado Mines goalkeeper Brian Doherty. The Mavericks lost 3-0 and was eliminated from RMAC playoff contention.
Colorado Mesa goalkeeper Diego Chavez, back, bats the ball away from the goal Friday night.
Colorado Mesa's Raymond Jackson sends a pass across the goal area Friday night.
Colorado Mesa's Fernando Morales, 14, marks Caelin David of Colorado Mines during Friday night's RMAC men's soccer game at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Needing to either win or tie No. 16 Colorado School of Mines to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team gave up three second-half goals Friday night in a 3-0 loss.
The Mavericks (8-7-1, 4-5-1 RMAC), plagued by injuries all season, matched the Orediggers for nearly 49 minutes, but Azas Iliozer broke through at the 48:49 mark when he headed Lucas King's long free kick into the net.
The Mavericks sustained yet another injury in the second half when Jorge Rodriguez left Community Hospital Unity Field in an ambulance after hitting the back of his head hard on the turf. Rodriguez was running down a ball on the right sideline when he was clipped by a Mines player with 20 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the game.
Rodriguez, who appeared to have the inside track on the ball, was knocked off his feet and landed hard on the turf. After a delay of nearly 20 minutes as he was being attended by CMU's athletic training staff, Rodriguez was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
After Rodriguez fell, play continued, and no foul was called. John Burnett played the ball into the box for Tristan Semelsberger, who scored for a 3-0 lead.
The Orediggers (11-4-2, 8-1-0), who clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, scored their second goal on a penalty kick after Isa Trujillo was called for fouling Grant Bell on a breakaway on the edge of the box. Semelsberger netted the penalty kick at the 65:41 mark.
The Mavericks put eight of their 19 shots on goal, but Mines keeper Brian Doherty was outstanding in turning away Mesa's attack.
Chavez made four saves to keep the Mavericks in the game until the third goal.
Colorado Mesa's season will end Sunday against Colorado Christian, with nine seniors being honored before the 11 a.m. kickoff. The time was moved up by the RMAC, which determined all matches would begin at the same time on the final day of the season.
The conference tournament quarterfinals are Oct. 27, with the top two seeds receiving first-round byes.