The Colorado Mesa volleyball team had the No. 1 team in the nation on the ropes Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament, but couldn't close it out.
The Mavericks lost a five-set heart-breaker, 22-25, 25-27, 25-8, 27-25, 15-9, ending their season 22-7, with all seven losses coming to teams ranked in the top 25, including three to teams that, at the time, were ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country and another when the Roadrunners were ranked No. 4.
After Mesa's defense forced Metro into making 10 attack errors — and the Roadrunners had an uncharacteristic 11 service errors — in the first two sets, the RMAC champions came roaring back in the third set. Metro held the Mavs (22-7) to a -.063 hitting percentage in the third set and made zero hitting errors, hitting .444.
For the match, the Roadrunners (30-1) overcame those early errors to hit .394 as the teams' defenses made several stellar plays to keep the ball in play. Metro, which has won 24 consecutive matches, dominated the third set, then rallied from a 13-7 deficit in the fourth.
It was 24-24 in the fourth set with Sabrina VanDeList at the service line. The Mavs' leader in service aces with 53, sent her serve into the net, putting the Roadrunners up 25-24. Tye Wedhorn tied it again with a kill in the middle, with Rylee Hladky, who finished with 22 kills, scored and Wedhorn's next attack was just long, tying the match at 2-2.
The Roadrunners went on a 7-2 run after the Mavs scored the opening point of the fifth set and didn't allow CMU to get closer than four points the rest of the way. They'll face West Texas A&M, which held off Colorado School of Mines in five sets, at 6 tonight to advance to the national quarterfinals.
Sydney Leffler led the Mavericks, who played without two of their top front-row players, right-side hitter Erin Curl and outside hitter Sierra Hunt, both of whom injured knees in the past two weeks, with 18 kills. Savannah Spitzer had 13 kills and Wedhorn 12 in the middle attack, with Maranda Theleus, who moved into the starting rotation for Curl, adding 10 more.
Theleus, injured much of the season, had a terrific two matches in her final weekend of her career. She has one year of eligibility remaining but is graduating and does not plan to return next season.
Curl, a graduate transfer from Loyola Marymount, also has a year of eligibility remaining, which she had decided to take before the injury, which will likely play into her decision. She was injured much of her two years at Loyola Marymount after transferring there from Alabama.
Libero Kerstin Layman had 20 digs in her final match, her third straight match with 20 or more digs. The two-time RMAC defensive player of the year wrapped up her career with 1,617 digs, fourth all-time at CMU. Her 514 digs this season leads all RMAC players.
Wedhorn, another senior, finished hitting .346 this season, fourth in the conference, with Spitzer, a redshirt junior, leading RMAC hitters at .389. CMU also loses Maddi Foutz, who returned from an Achilles injury last season for her sixth season. Foutz had two aces and seven digs in her final match.
