Tremaine Jackson talks about his Colorado Mesa football team as being “six games old.”
The Mavericks aren’t all grown up yet, but now, six games into the season, he expects them to be ready for the task at hand. A few weeks ago, that might not have been the case.
“That was probably our first big game since I’ve been here, that people expected to be a big game,” the second-year coach said of the Mavericks’ game at CSU-Pueblo. “I didn’t make a big deal out of that because I didn’t want to put that extra pressure on our players with us only being three games old at that point in the season.
“We’re six games old now. We know who we are. This is a big game. We’re not playing it down. We’ve taken a different approach, from my standpoint, on how we’re going to approach the big games.”
Make no mistake — Saturday’s game at Stocker Stadium against third-ranked Colorado School of Mines is exactly the kind of game Jackson wants to coach. It’s why he and his staff put together the roster they did, chock full of transfers, whether they’re graduate transfers, junior college transfers, guys looking for a second chance, or, like starting quarterback Karst Hunter, a redshirt/COVID freshman transfer who’s in his third year of college and finally getting his shot after transferring from South Dakota State.
“When you come to Colorado Mesa, you’re going to be in big games,” Jackson said. “That was the hope for the program. Well, here we are, got a chance for first place, got a chance to beat the No. 3 team in the country and got a chance to put on a show for our fans. That’s why you come here, so we’re approaching it that way.”
The Mavericks (5-1, 4-1 RMAC) also have a chance to put themselves squarely in the NCAA Division II playoff conversation. Their double-overtime loss to the ThunderWolves three weeks ago put them in the position of needing to win out to have a chance at the seven-team Super Region 4 playoff field. A victory against the third-ranked Orediggers (7-0, 5-0) would be a resume-builder.
The region is comprised of the RMAC, Lone Star, Northern Sun and Great Northwest conferences. The NCAA will release regional rankings each of the final three weeks of the regular season, which determine the playoff field. The national rankings from the American Football Coaches Association mean nothing when it comes to selecting the seven playoff teams, but that poll does offer a glimpse of the teams that are in the running.
Five teams from the super region are in the top 25 — Mines, Minnesota Duluth (16), Midwestern State (19), Augustana (22) and Western Colorado (24). Minnesota State, Wayne State, Colorado Mesa and Angelo State are in the “receiving votes” category, making nine teams for seven spots.
“Here’s what I know: You’ve gotta prove in Division II that you can play,” Jackson said.
“What people don’t know is the top 25 really doesn’t mean anything. Seven is the number we’re trying to be. We’re trying to be in the top seven when the regional rankings come out, because that’s what gets us in the playoffs.”
For the first time in three weeks, the Mavericks should be at full strength in the backfield, with Avian Thomas returning from injury. Morian Walker, who was also injured against Chadron State, played last week. With Darick Holmes Jr., running for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games, the Mavs could afford to give Thomas one more week off before the stretch run. Holmes is listed as the starter this week, with Thomas No. 2. All three backs have breakaway speed, with Walker a little more of a power back, but all three can run inside or get to the edge.
“I’ve had coaches come up to me and say, ‘Man, your backup running back would be my starter and would probably go for 1,000 (yards).’ That’s encouraging for us, it lets us know that we made the right decisions recruiting,” Jackson said. “We hit on some guys that we weren’t sure about because you never know until they get here and they start performing.”
With homecoming, a large alumni gathering is expected, and Jackson has sent the word out on social media to potential recruits to make their way to the Western Slope.
“It’s homecoming, all the pageantry you want, all the college football surroundings you can get will be here this weekend,” he said. “It’s a really, really big game, probably the biggest game we’ve played since I’ve been here.”