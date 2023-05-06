Some daring base running — and a timely pinch-hit — allowed the Colorado Mesa softball team to stay alive Friday in the RMAC Tournament.

Down 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning in an elimination game against Regis, the Mavericks rallied for a 7-6 walk-off victory. CMU (31-22) faces MSU Denver at 11 this morning to get to the championship game against Colorado Christian.