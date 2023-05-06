Some daring base running — and a timely pinch-hit — allowed the Colorado Mesa softball team to stay alive Friday in the RMAC Tournament.
Down 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning in an elimination game against Regis, the Mavericks rallied for a 7-6 walk-off victory. CMU (31-22) faces MSU Denver at 11 this morning to get to the championship game against Colorado Christian.
Regis scored three runs in the sixth inning to go up 6-4 and the Mavs couldn’t push anything across in the bottom of the inning. In the seventh, though, everything went their way.
With one out, Rylee Crouch singled and CMU coach Mercedes Bohte elected to pinch-hit for Brandi Haller. Miranda Pruitt responded by nearly hitting the ball out of the park, doubling to the fence in right field.
Haller re-entered for Pruitt, and she and Crouch scored when Iliana Mendoza laced a single to center. Mendoza took second on the throw to the plate and Olivia Litzen walked.
Sarah Jorissen lifted a fly ball to left field, where Hannah Sisul made a diving catch. Mendoza tagged up and never broke stride around third as Sisul had to get to her feet to throw to the plate. Mendoza crossed with the winning run as the Mavericks streamed out of the dugout in celebration.
Regis appealed at second base, saying Mendoza left early, but that was waved off, and the Mavericks gave themselves a chance to extend the season beyond this weekend.
CMU is not ranked in the South Central Region and must win the RMAC Tournament to receive the conference’s automatic bid to the regional tournament. To do that, they’ll need to win three games today, because Colorado Christian is undefeated in the double-elimination tournament.
Marisa Nehm got the victory, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings of work.
In the first game, Hannah Sattler had a perfect game through 3 2/3 innings in a 2-0 victory over Chadron State, finishing with a four-hit shutout.
The game wasn’t without a few tense moments. Chadron State appeared to get back in the game in the fifth inning, but a run-scoring base hit was taken away from Bailey Steinke when she was ruled to have been out of the batter’s box on contact.
Sattler allowed only one base hit over the final two innings to improve to 16-11.
Five different CMU batters hit one single each — there wasn’t an extra-base hit in the game. Sattler needed only 55 pitches in the complete-game performance.
Baseball
Three home runs in the first two innings accounted for seven runs in the Mavericks’ 8-4 victory over Adams State in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond.
Conrad Villafuerte launched a two-run home run to left field in the first inning and Rob Sharrar crushed a three-run shot off the scoreboard in the second to put the Mavs up 5-0. After Villafuerte was hit by a pitch, Stevenson Reynolds hit a two-run home run to right field.
In the third, CMU made it 8-0 when Derek Shaver walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Johnathan Gonzalez. Sharrar walked and both runners moved up when Julian Boyd grounded out. Villafuerte capped a 10-pitch at-bat with an infield single to score Shaver.
That run support was enough for freshman Liam Hohenstein (7-0), who threw four scoreless innings, allowing only four hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Jared Ure gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings when Mike Bauthauer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning that cleared CMU’s bullpen in left field.
Sharrar and Villafuerte drove in three runs each for CMU.
The Mavericks (31-9, 29-2 RMAC) hit three more home runs in the second game, an 11-1 runaway.
A seven-run first inning put the game out of reach early.
Sharrar led off with a single and scored on Boyd’s RBI double. Villafuerte followed with a two-run home run to left field and it was 3-0 before an out was recorded.
Reynolds singled but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice and with two outs, Declan Wiesner walked and Ethan Ezor hit an RBI single to right. Gonzalez then hit a three-run blast to left field.
Ezor had an RBI single in the third inning and Boyd hit a solo home run in the fourth. Braden Winget had an RBI double in the sixth and Caleb Thomason capped the scoring by scoring Winget on an RBI single.
Blake Rohm earned the win, allowing an unearned run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings as the Mavericks won their 12th straight game.