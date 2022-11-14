One of five RMAC teams to reach the Division II South Central Regional volleyball tournament, Colorado Mesa is the only team that will match up against a Lone Star Conference opponent.
The Mavericks (21-6) received the No. 5 seed in the eight-team, single-elimination regional, which begins Thursday at the Auraria Event Center on the camps of Metro State in Denver, facing No. 4 Dallas Baptist (25-6).
The host Roadrunners (28-1), ranked No. 1 in the region and the nation, face conference foe CSU-Pueblo (19-8) in the first round, with that winner playing the CMU-Dallas Baptist winner.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Lone Star foes West Texas A&M (27-4) and UT-Tyler (20-9) meet in the quarterfinals, with third-seeded Regis (22-7) facing No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (21-7).
The regional bid in the 10th in program history and the ninth in the tenure of Dave Fleming. Colorado Mesa is seeking its first regional championship, reaching the title match in 2006 and 2014.
Colorado Mesa is 7-0 all-time Dallas Baptist, all during regular-season play.
Match times for the regional will be set by Metro State, likely today.
The regional champion advances to the Division II Fall Sports Championship Festival from Dec. 1-3 in Seattle, Washington.
Football
Colorado School of Mines (9-2) received the No. 2 seed in Super Region 4 and will host RMAC rival CSU-Pueblo (9-3) in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday in Golden.
Angelo State (11-0) received the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Bemidji State faces Winona State, with that winner playing at Angelo State, and the Mines-Pueblo winner will advance to play either Minnesota State or Wayne State (Neb.).
The Orediggers beat CSU-Pueblo 45-17 in September.