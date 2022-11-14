102822 cmu vb 10.jpg
The Colorado Mesa volleyball team will face Dallas Baptist on Thursday in Denver in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament.

 Scott Crabtree

One of five RMAC teams to reach the Division II South Central Regional volleyball tournament, Colorado Mesa is the only team that will match up against a Lone Star Conference opponent.

The Mavericks (21-6) received the No. 5 seed in the eight-team, single-elimination regional, which begins Thursday at the Auraria Event Center on the camps of Metro State in Denver, facing No. 4 Dallas Baptist (25-6).