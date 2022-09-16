The home opener just hits different.

“We’re all looking forward to it,” defensive end Zach Elefante said of Colorado Mesa’s first football game at Stocker Stadium this season, Saturday against South Dakota Mines. “It’s a surreal feeling playing at home rather than on the road, where everyone’s booing you when you’re making plays. When you’re at home, it’s going to make a big difference in front of our people when you make plays. It’s gonna be a great time.”