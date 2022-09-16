The Colorado Mesa sideline cheers as quarterback Karst Hunter runs for some yardage during a home game last season. The Mavericks, who defeated William Jewell 37-14 on Sept. 1 to open the season, play their home opener Saturday. The players are excited to take the field at Stocker Stadium and new coach Miles Kochevar said CMU had two strong weeks of practice and preparation for Saturday’s opponent: South Dakota Mines.
Colorado Mesa, which defeated William Jewell 37-14 on Sept. 1 to open the season, plays its home opener Saturday. The players are excited to take the field at Stocker Stadium and new coach Miles Kochevar said the Mavs had two strong weeks of practice and preparation for Saturday’s opponent: South Dakota Mines.
The Colorado Mesa sideline cheers as quarterback Karst Hunter runs for some yardage during a home game last season. The Mavericks, who defeated William Jewell 37-14 on Sept. 1 to open the season, play their home opener Saturday. The players are excited to take the field at Stocker Stadium and new coach Miles Kochevar said CMU had two strong weeks of practice and preparation for Saturday’s opponent: South Dakota Mines.
Christopher Tomlinson/ The Daily Sentinel
Christopher Tomlinson
Colorado Mesa, which defeated William Jewell 37-14 on Sept. 1 to open the season, plays its home opener Saturday. The players are excited to take the field at Stocker Stadium and new coach Miles Kochevar said the Mavs had two strong weeks of practice and preparation for Saturday’s opponent: South Dakota Mines.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” defensive end Zach Elefante said of Colorado Mesa’s first football game at Stocker Stadium this season, Saturday against South Dakota Mines. “It’s a surreal feeling playing at home rather than on the road, where everyone’s booing you when you’re making plays. When you’re at home, it’s going to make a big difference in front of our people when you make plays. It’s gonna be a great time.”
The Mavericks (1-0) are eager to show that although the coaching staff and a lot of players have changed since last season, the expectations haven’t. After their 37-14 victory on Sept. 1 against William Jewell, it was almost like they went back to preseason camp the past two weeks.
It was time well-spent, coach Miles Kochevar said.
“These guys don’t look as tired,” he said. “Going into William Jewell, you’re a little bit worried, did we do too much in camp, are these guys ready to go, are their legs fresh? But we were able to get through that and we had some really competitive days last week and then back off, make sure we get our legs back and then into a normal season routine.
“I think it’s helped these guys both out on the field and academically. Now they’re understanding it, how it works and how it operates. You know, we changed a lot of things and we do everything in the morning. Some of these guys weren’t morning guys, but we’re here ready to go at 5:15 every morning now and they’re getting a little more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed every day as we go through it.”
Well, maybe not bright-eyed every morning, but each day the concepts become more clear, and the two weeks between games allowed them time to address what worked — and what didn’t work — in the opener.
“Coming off week one, we just felt we played one solid quarter of football,” Kochevar said. “We said, hey, fellas, look at what we can do if we do it for four quarters and play our kind of football, be relentless, go get after people and don’t give them any life. That’s our goal as we get going.
“We’re excited to be at home, just to go watch these guys go compete for four quarters. They’ve had a great almost a week and a half of work and we’re ready for Saturday.”
Defensively, the Mavericks made things miserable for William Jewell quarterback CJ Ward, sacking him seven times and allowing the Cardinals only 97 passing yards. Eight of William Jewell’s 15 offensive possessions were three-and-outs, with five resulting in negative yardage.
“For our defense, we knew what we were capable of,” cornerback Scrappy Norman said. “We had to just go out there and do it. I wasn’t surprised, because I knew what we were capable of, but as a group, some of our guys were surprised how good we really were. … Once got in that first drive, that first series, it was just like somebody lit a fire and it was over from there.”
Offensively, CMU turned the ball over three times, all interceptions, one by Karst Hunter and two by backup Gavin Herberg, who played most of the second half, a point of emphasis the past two weeks. The Mavs averaged less than three yards a rush, forcing them into passing situations.
“As long as we run the ball well this week, that’ll open up the pass,” tight end Dagan Rienks said. “Two weeks ago we didn’t run the ball as well as we felt we should have. It starts with our runs game, and if we can establish that, then they’ll put more in the box and we’ll be able to get the ball to the playmakers.”
Offensively, the Mavericks have shown they’ll spread the ball around, with nine different players catching passes from three different quarterbacks, two of whom lined up as receivers — Herberg caught one pass, completed three more, and third-string QB Trevin Edwards was part of a double pass, completing a 40-yard pass as he was being hit.
The offense isn’t completely wide-open, but the Mavs aren’t afraid to throw in a wrinkle or two, taking advantage of their athleticism.
“I think it makes it fun,” Kochevar said. “Every week we’re gonna come up with something new and be able to go out and attack defenses in different ways. These guys are learning that we call Coach Thenell ‘Touchdown Tom.’ That’s his job, he’s got to put up touchdowns and we stay on him to be creative and get after it. He and Coach Wik (offensive line coach Trevor Wikre) have done a great job coming up with new ways to involve our weapons.
“We’ve got a lot of different things that pose matchup problems for teams. We’ve got to be able to expose those matchups, get the ball in the hands of our playmakers and let them go out and make plays.”