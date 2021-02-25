It was a no-brainer.
Every senior on last season’s Colorado Mesa baseball team didn’t hesitate when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility after the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“My heart was set on coming back and finishing this thing,” right-handed pitcher Trevin Reynolds said. “I wanted one more year to get that gold ring. So it was pretty much a no-brainer. … I realized how much I cherish everything I do out here.”
Reynolds and junior catcher Spencer Bramwell had chances to sign pro contracts last summer. That’s where they opted out — and opted in with CMU.
“Just because we got cut short, leaving early didn’t feel right,” Bramwell said, “especially with all the talent we had on the field. We were 14-4 and felt like we hit our stride. There were a lot of opportunities out there that we wanted to take advantage of, including a national championship, make another run at it, so it was pretty easy for us to come back.”
One “COVID senior,” catcher Tanner Rempel, had received a fifth year of eligibility last season after tearing his labrum in 2019. He reinjured the shoulder last spring and had a second surgery so he could give it one more shot as a sixth-year senior.
It’s that kind of dedication to the program that has skipper Chris Hanks just as eager as his players to see what this group can do. The Mavericks are ranked No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll behind Tampa and No. 5 in the first Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll released last week. Angelo State, the team CMU beat in the 2019 Super Regional in three one-run games, is No. 1.
“Tyler Parker (a senior outfielder who transferred from Tarleton State) was the first one, I think he told me within 10 minutes after the announcement, he assured me, ‘I’m coming back,’ ’’ Hanks said. “I never told him this, but that meant a lot to me at that moment, that so soon he would say, ‘Don’t worry, I’m coming back. Just so you know, money or no money, I’m coming back.’ I think it just shows a commitment to something they want to achieve.”
The Mavericks are the odds-on favorite to win their ninth straight RMAC championship, but they want more.
Twice national runners-up, the Mavs want to be celebrating in Cary, North Carolina, instead of the team that was one hit away.
The quest begins at 3 this afternoon at Suplizio Field against Northwest Nazarene in the three-day Courtyard by Marriott Leadoff Weekend. A limited number of fans, including the general public, will be allowed — go to CMUMavericks.com/tickets for information.
Bramwell still thinks back to that oh, so close finish to the 2019 season, a 3-1 loss to Tampa.
“Everyone’s still pissed off about the loss,” he said. “All that motivation for 2020 is still there, and with it being cut so short, it just boiling over for another year is only gonna make it stronger.”
The national discussion about CMU’s roster starts with Reynolds and Bramwell, sophomore designated hitter Haydn McGeary, who missed the 2019 Division II World Series with a wrist injury, and sophomore right-hander Andrew Morris, the wunderkind of that 2019 season.
“It’s been almost a year since we actually got to play a game that mattered,” said McGeary, who was hitting .417 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI when last season ended. “I think everybody’s excited. I think everybody’s due to have a great year. The guys that are coming back, which is everybody, is gonna make a huge difference.
“Skip, in a meeting the other day said we’re 14-4 and this weekend is just picking up where we were; it’s just been a year.”
Hanks, with a 49-man roster, will hand the reins to the veterans to start, knowing he’s at least two deep in every position. The plan is to play as many as possible this weekend while not conceding any games.
Third baseman Caleb Farmer is one of six returners who started in the national championship game two years ago — and he’s still only a junior. Also back from 2020 are first baseman Jordan Stubbings, second baseman Blaine Demello and 2019 Gold Glove winner, shortstop Chase Hamilton, and a half-dozen experienced outfielders.
“I mean, after that ’19 round, we only lost like three or four guys, so everybody that returned knows how it felt when we lost and knows how it felt when we got there and knows what it takes to get back there,” Farmer said. “And then we thought we were gonna have that same chance in 2020 but it got cut short. I still feel the fire burning. I think we’re all ready to go out there and prove what we can do this year.”
Reynolds, Morris, Ryan Day and two second-year freshmen, Jared Ure and Kannon Handy, are vying to start. The later start to the season has them more stretched out than usual, and Hanks expects all of them to be ready to throw between 60-85 pitches right out of the gate. The bullpen, like every other position, is deep and talented.
For all the buzz around this team, Hanks reminds the Mavericks they first have to grind through the regular season with every RMAC team gunning for them, then the conference tournament and what has been a nail-biting South Central Regional.
“It’s amazing how you visualize playing for the national championship, and then you do and you come so close and lose the game,” Hanks said. “There’s a part of it, as you walk out of the stadium, you wish maybe you had never even made it to that game, because it hurts so bad to lose it.
“I think the fire that burns in these guys that remember that feeling, they still have a say or a vote in how this thing turns out before their careers are up here.”