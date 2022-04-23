A hazy, smoke-filled sky, 50 mph winds that gusted to 65 mph Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, New Mexico, played right into Colorado Mesa’s wheelhouse.
The No. 12 Mavericks hit six home runs — three by catcher Spencer Bramwell — and scored 32 runs on 32 hits in a 32-5 rout of New Mexico Highlands.
Every starter had at least one hit and drove in at least one run — all but one reserve also hit safely — and 17 of the Mavs’ hits were for extra bases. The Mavs scored 30 or more runs for the first time since 2010, a 33-7 win over Metro State at Suplizio Field.
Two monster innings, the second and fifth, were more than enough for Kannon Handy (7-1) who allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out seven in six innings.
Tied 2-2, CMU put up seven runs in the second inning, with Harrison Rodgers lacing an RBI triple to right-center and Bramwell hitting a fly ball to right that just kept carrying until it cleared the fence for a two-run home run and 7-2 lead.
That inning chased starter Dominick Castillo (1-4), who lasted only 1 2/3 innings for Highlands (15-28, 10-15 RMAC), allowing nine runs on 10 hits.
Bramwell had a career game, going 5 for 7 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and scoring four runs — and he only played seven innings. It’s the second time in his career that Bramwell has hit three home runs in one game.
His three-run shot in the third made it 12-2, and he added a two-run home run, his 15th of the season, in the fifth to put the Mavericks up 22-2, part of a nine-run inning. He had a double in the first inning after Matthew Turner’s first home run of the game and added a two-run ground-rule double in the seventh.
Turner, who was 4 for 7 with seven RBI and five runs scored, ripped a three-run home run in the fourth inning, giving him five this season, Rodgers added a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, in the fifth. He went 3 for 5 with four RBI and scored five runs from the leadoff spot.
Several fly balls the Mavericks hit at first looked to be routine outs, but the wind played havoc with the outfielders, and CMU also hit balls in the gap that took wicked hops off the bone-dry outfield in Las Vegas.
Rodgers, Caleb Farmer (2 for 4) and Chase Hamilton (4 for 4) hit triples and Jordan Stubbings and Johnny Carr also had three-hit games.
The Mavericks (28-9, 15-6) maintained their lead in the RMAC standings over Metro State (16-8), which is off this weekend. Regis is third at 15-9 in conference play.
Men’s Lacrosse
Logan Smith’s goal with 39 seconds left in the first half gave the Mavericks a two-goal lead, and they scored four in a row in the third quarter to win their sixth straight game, 10-6 over CSU-Pueblo.
The Mavericks (11-3, 4-0 RMAC) remained undefeated in conference play with two games remaining in the regular season.
Smith recorded his first career hat trick — the freshman midfielder had only one goal entering the game — and added one assist.
CMU led 3-0 after one quarter, but the ThunderWolves (2-7, 1-3) closed it to 4-3 in the second before Smith’s last-minute goal.
Mesa’s defense allowed only 29 shots, 15 on goal, with keeper Nolan Hoffman making nine saves.
Conversely, the Mavericks again pressured CSU-Pueblo’s defense with 52 shots, 33 on goal. 11 of which came in the first quarter, when CMU out-shot the T-Wolves 18-5.
Luke McGahey, AJ Switzer, Jed Brummett, Blake Amiatu, Trey Corkin III, Ethan Points and Levi McCoy also scored for the Mavericks, who return home Sunday to play Adams State before wrapping up the regular season with a road game April 30 at rival Westminster, which will likely determine the conference championship.
Golf
Colorado Mesa received one of 10 berths in the NCAA Division II regional men’s golf championships, set for May 5-7. The Mavericks are seeded ninth in the South Central/West regional, which will be played at Pueblo Country Club.
CSU-Pueblo, Colorado Christian and CMU made the 20-team field from the RMAC, which has seven teams from the Lone Star Conference and 10 more from the West Region.
The women’s field will be announced Monday.