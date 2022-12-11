What had been a 13-point lead was a three-point deficit, and with just more than five minutes to play Saturday night, Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge challenged the Mavericks.

“We challenged them out of that last timeout that we were going to learn a lot about this group, what our character is,” DeGeorge said after the Mavericks rallied for a 71-65 victory over Regis in Denver.