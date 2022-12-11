What had been a 13-point lead was a three-point deficit, and with just more than five minutes to play Saturday night, Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge challenged the Mavericks.
“We challenged them out of that last timeout that we were going to learn a lot about this group, what our character is,” DeGeorge said after the Mavericks rallied for a 71-65 victory over Regis in Denver.
Cue Mac Riniker.
The redshirt sophomore forward grabbed a defensive rebound that led to a layup by Trevor Baskin, then stole a pass and hit a jumper in transition to put CMU up 61-60. On the inbounds pass, Riniker who scored eight points with six rebounds, two blocks and three steals before fouling out, ripped the ball out of David Simental’s hands and went right to the basket.
Another defensive rebound and a dunk on the other end by Baskin, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Mavericks had their road sweep.
“I really did challenge their character right at the five-minute mark and they really did respond,” DeGeorge said. “It seemed like each guy said, OK. (The Rangers) changed their lineup at halftime and changed some plays they were running and we were not handing it well. It was new stuff that we hadn’t seen them run and we were really screwing it up.
“When we get frustrated on defense we start going isolated one-on-one on offense. We were fixing that from the 10-minute mark to the 5-minute mark and then we challenged them and then Mac made those two plays and it just raised the energy level of every guy on the team.”
The Mavericks (7-3, 2-2 RMAC) did just about everything right in the first half, shooting 61.5% from the field and holding the Rangers (4-6, 1-3) to 31% shooting in building a 39-26 halftime lead.
Blaise Threatt led CMU with 17 points, including going 9 for 9 at the free-throw line, and Reece Johnson had 15, including the Mavs’ first eight points of the game. Down the stretch, he used a ball screen to drive from the wing and give the Mavericks a three-point lead, 65-62, with 2:23 remaining.
“Reece was awesome on both ends,” DeGeorge said. “He was good defensively, made shots and made shots off the dribble. Last weekend he was rushed in the paint and had six turnovers against Metro and he really settled down and did a great job tonight in there. He only had one turnover and he had a lot of key plays in the paint.”
After losing twice at home last weekend, the Mavericks needed the two road wins, which are hard to come by in the RMAC. DeGeorge saw several players take a big step in their new roles this season over the past week.
“Each group has new roles and Georgie (Dancer) and Jared’s (Small) value was significant not only in points or guarding but just raising the level,” DeGeorge said of the only two seniors on last season’s team. “Just finding those roles, those definitions and guys finding their voice and how to communicate with each other and bringing the best out in each other.
“I really think Mac had just a great two games, but an unbelievable week of rising to the challenge in terms of changing his leadership style a little bit to what this team needs and really being more of a vocal leader to guys. I think he had an unbelievable week and he’s the spirit of this team. He’s exactly who you want in that role.”