For many, Friday the 13th represents misfortunes and bad omens.
Eivind RØed associates it with victory.
Two weeks ago, on March 13, the Colorado Mesa University student won the club Nordic skiing national championship in the 15-kilometer race in Lake Placid, New York. In doing so, he became the Mavericks’ first national champion in the sport.
“That was a good feeling,” RØed said. “It was raining and cold, strong winds, but I was prepared for that. I didn’t even think about the conditions. I felt so good.”
The club’s coach until the end of this season, Dave Aschwanden, has been with the Mavericks for 12 seasons. Over those dozen years, he’s seen some of his athletes finish on the podium.
Having a national champion was a first for himself and the program. It wasn’t entirely surprising, given RØed’s background with the sport and the culture in which he was raised, a culture 4,775 miles away from Grand Junction.
“He brings a level that we just don’t have here in the States, especially not in western Colorado as much,” Aschwanden said. “He comes from a super deep culture. The analogy you could use is like if an American football player moved to Norway and started playing football there. He would stand out immediately.
”With a cross-country skier coming from Norway to here, as soon as he puts his skis on and you watch him ski down the track, you know that guy knows what he’s doing.”
RØed hails from Asker, a city 15 miles west of Oslo, Norway’s capital.
Nordic skiing, which originated in the region, is second only to soccer in popularity in the country.
Naturally, RØed hit the slopes early.
“It’s a national sport over there. We kind of grow up skiing,” RØed said. “Skiing was my main sport until I was 18. I was 2 years old or something when I started skiing.”
In his later teenage years, he began dedicating more time to mountain biking, another popular activity in Norway. That path led him to Colorado Mesa.
He won the national championship in the cross-country race in 2016, achieving one of his primary cycling goals. After that triumph, he decided to return to Nordic skiing in his bid to be a national champion in two sports.
“I tried it, it was fun, I got results quickly,” RØed said. “I worked hard and was able to reach my goals in cycling. I decided to go back to skiing for fun. Mountain biking is a time-consuming sport.”
The U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships began March 9 and were supposed to last until March 14. Teams competed in the 7.5-kilometer race March 9, the classic sprint (in which RØed finished second) March 10 and the 15-kilometer race March 13.
The March 13 race was in doubt the night before. With each scheduling shift being made in the sports world because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 15K was far from a certainty.
Fortunately, the race went on as planned, and RØed capped his college career by claiming the crown.
The relays scheduled for March 14 were canceled. RØed’s victory came by the slimmest of margins on the calendar.
“I feel pretty lucky about that,” RØed said. “We’re so lucky we actually got to do it. We thought it might not happen. The evening before, we didn’t even know for sure if we would race… Thinking back now, everything worked out for me that day.”
RØed is set to graduate from CMU in December. The remainder of the spring semester at Colorado Mesa is being carried out online because of the pandemic, but because of travel restrictions, returning to Asker for the time being is too large a risk.
He prefers to wait things out on the Western Slope.
“With everything happening around the world, if I go back to Europe now, I’m not sure I’ll be able to come back here in August and finish my semester,” RØed said. “I’m going to make sure I can finish my degree.”
The Mavericks will look somewhat different next year, with Aschwanden moving to an assistant role and assistant Gwynn Barrows taking over head coaching duties.
However, the biggest change will be RØed’s absence.
“I really would like to thank the coaches, Gwynn Barrows and Dave Aschwanden, for working all day, all season to make it possible to ski fast,” RØed said.
“They have a big part of the national title, as well.”