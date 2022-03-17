Kiley Davis scored 55 seconds into play Wednesday afternoon as the Colorado Mesa women's lacrosse team rolled to a 16-5 victory over McKendree University at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Davis scored five goals for the Mavericks (3-0), with Regan Wentz, Ashton Whittle, Elizabeth Renken and Taylor Jakeman scoring two each. In all eight different players scored for CMU, which reached the 10-goal differential in the third quarter to start the running clock when Melanie Evans scored on a man advantage. It was 8-1 at halftime, and CMU shut out McKendree in the third quarter, scoring four goals.
Mesa peppered McKendree (3-5) with 34 shots, putting 25 on goal, and allowed only 15 shots, 10 on goal. Shannon Murphy got the victory, making four saves and allowing only one goal in the first 45 minutes.
Men's Lacrosse
A five-goal second quarter lifted the No. 20 CMU men's lacrosse team to a 14-10 victory over Palm Beach Atlantic in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Carson Schwark scored four goals for the Mavericks (6-1), with James Steinke adding three and AJ Switzer two. Five others scored one goal apiece.
Switzer and Schwark got CMU going with goals in the opening three minutes, and CMU led 4-2 after the first quarter.
Trent Pernell scored on a man advantage less than five minutes into the second quarter, triggering a four-goal run by the Mavericks, who out-shot Palm Beach 45-38 and won 18 of 28 faceoffs.
Reece Sullivan made nine saves for the victory in goal.