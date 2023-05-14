When the numbers started going up on the outfield wall at The Diamond a couple of weeks ago, noting the RMAC championships and regional and Division II World Series appearances, what the Colorado Mesa baseball players already knew really hit home.
There was a common thread, shortstop Harrison Rodgers said.
“We haven’t held that trophy up my entire career, for Conrad (Villafuerte), it’s been since 2019,” Rodgers said after the No. 1 Mavericks won their second straight game in a runaway, 21-3 over Regis on Saturday for the RMAC Tournament championship. “There’s a common thread of all the teams on the wall that have been to Cary (North Carolina, site of the D2 World Series), they have held that trophy up. I’ve got a great feeling about this group. I’m excited for what we have in store the next few weeks.”
This team will add 2023 to the RMAC and regional lists and want to see a fifth World Series logo in right field — and, ultimately, a championship banner.
“We haven’t won (the RMAC Tournament) since I was a freshman and couple other guys were here at that time, but mostly everybody here hadn’t won one yet,” said Villafuerte, the tournament MVP. “We were missing that feeling. We made it pretty clear that we’re going to be in a regional, but we want to win this thing.”
They certainly did that, backing freshman pitcher Liam Hohenstein, who gave up one run in the first inning after hitting the leadoff batter and issuing a two-out walk and a base hit.
Mesa got that run back in the bottom of the first when Julian Boyd tripled and scored on a double by Villafuerte.
Hohenstein retired the Rangers in order in the second and third and wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he hit another batter and walked the next two. He allowed only one run, though.
“The key was getting ahead early with strikes,” said Hohenstein, who earned a spot on the all-tournament team, along with Rodgers, Boyd and closer Anthony Durbano. “When I fell behind I got in some trouble but as soon as I got ahead I started to control the game.”
CMU (45-9), which is all but guaranteed to be one of the top two seeds and host a regional tournament starting Thursday (Angelo State, ranked just ahead of CMU in the region, won the Lone Star Conference title 14-4 over Lubbock Christian), put up nine runs in the second inning. That allowed Hohenstein (8-0) to attack hitters. He allowed only two hits, struck out five in five innings, got six ground-ball outs and four fly-outs.
During the long offensive innings, Hohenstein said he kept moving in the dugout and stretching his arm to make sure he stayed loose, and enjoyed watching the hitters take control of the game.
With three runs already home and the bases loaded in the second inning, Stevenson Reynolds jumped on Mason Ashcraft’s first pitch and sent it over the wall in straight-away center for a grand slam and an 8-1 lead.
It was 10-1 by the end of the inning, another run came home in the third and six more in the fourth, with one of the highlights of the season.
Up 15-2, Boyd reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, his 36th of the season to tie the single-season program record. It was the 100th stolen base of the season for the Mavericks, who are two home runs away from hitting 100 home runs and stealing 100 bases in a season, which would be a program first.
“We made that decision back in, gosh, it was probably October. We’re going to steal a lot of bags this year. ... We had a goal to be a team that could execute the game, be able to put on whatever we wanted and be able to do it,” Rodgers said. “I’d be willing to look up how many sac bunts we have (38, with 37 sacrifice flies). Everyone’s in it for the team.”
Boyd’s stolen base wasn’t the highlight, however. That came from Villafuerte, who hit a sinking line drive to center. Levi Padilla tried to make a diving catch, but the ball bounced just in front of his outstretched glove and skipped all the way to the wall, with both corner outfielders giving chase.
Villafuerte, who runs well for a 6-foot-3, 225-pound guy, kicked it into high gear. Third base coach Sean McKinney waved him around third, and Villafuerte slid head-first across the plate for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
“I saw him dive and miss it at first and I kind of thought to myself, here we go, let’s see,” Villafuerte said. “I knew Rook (McKinney) was going to send me if I had a shot at it. A pretty fun play, really rare. It happens maybe once every year, two years. No one would probably ever say it would be me.”
Villafuerte has hit 18 doubles, one triple and 12 home runs this season. In the tournament, he hit .588 (10 for 17), with four doubles, the one home run, scored six runs and drove in nine.
Mesa scored 21 runs on 21 hits in the title game, with four doubles, one triple and five home runs.
Reynolds drove in five runs, Villafuerte four and Caleb Thomason three, including his second home run in as many games, a deep shot to right field.
Every starter had at least one hit, and CMU got back-to-back home runs in the seventh from Brent Renteria and Paul Schoenfeld, who came in as pinch-runners in the sixth and stayed in to play the corner outfield spots.
“They’re not taking at-bats off,” CMU skipper Chris Hanks said after standing on the top step of the dugout with a proud smile as the Mavericks collected the silver cup — and made a beeline for the championship T-shirts, which had the coaching staff laughing. “When we arrived today, they were super-focused. They have some big goals, but they’re staying grounded.
“This is a mature team, they have a mature demeanor, a mature focus and they’re very driven. And boy, I’ll tell you, what a fun group of guys to be with. I wish people could experience what we get to experience with these kids.”