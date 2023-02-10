Ruben Samuelson walked onto the mat with a determined look.
Once again, the dual came down to the final bout, and the redshirt freshman from Basalt, perhaps the most improved wrestler for the 12th-ranked Mavericks this season, knew exactly what he had to do.
With only 25 seconds left in the 285-pound match against Western Colorado’s Zach Schraeder in a 1-1 tie, Samuelson took Schraeder down to his back and got not only the dual-clinching pin, but the RMAC championship-clinching pin in 6 minutes, 38 seconds.
“The last few seconds I looked at the score and I looked at the clock and I said, ‘You know what? This is for the RMAC, so I better give it all I’ve got,’’’ Samuelson said. He and teammate Kash Anderson briefly spoke before their matches.
“I told him, ‘Listen, you want to win this thing? We’ve got to put them away,” Samuelson said. “That’s exactly what I told him.”
The 21-17 come-from-behind victory set off a mat-storming celebration to end the Battle in Brownson, with Samuelson in the middle after he turned to the student section and flexed.
The Mavericks trailed the entire night — the bout was tied only once at 3-3 after the first two matches. Western’s Patrick Allis outlasted sixth-ranked Dawson Collins 8-5 to open the dual, but Collin Metzgar, in his final home match, claimed a 4-1 victory over Alex Alvarez. Western, though, built a 12-6 lead thanks to a 3-1 sudden-victory upset win at 165 pounds by Hunter Mullen against ninth-ranked Gus Dalton. Tied 1-1 after both wrestlers scored an escape, but neither could register a takedown, Mullen went for a single-leg and completed it for the takedown and the win.
Western got the first bonus-point victory at 174 pounds when Cole Hernandez used several double-leg throws to dominate the Mavs’ Braeson Lewis 22-5 for a technical fall.
CMU responded by winning the final three matches, first with Jason Bynarowicz winning 5-3 at 184 pounds.
During that match, Kash Anderson was warming up in the wrestling room — and doing the math.
“When I was warming up I was doing the math,” he said. “Every match I was like, OK, we get up here and we win this match and lose this match and then we’ll be tied and then I need a pin and Ruben can do whatever.
“By the time I was up, I was like, I need to pin and I just told myself, ‘I’m gonna pin this guy; I can do it.’ ’’
His plan worked to perfection, whipping the crowd into a frenzy in the final seconds of the first period when he turned Pratt Williams and at first was awarded a pin as the horn sounded.
Western coach Charlie Pipher quickly protested, and after a video review, it was ruled that time ran out before Anderson had the pin.
“I kind of blacked out,” Anderson said. “I didn’t really remember where I was and I got him onto his back and that’s all I was thinking about, pinning him. Then I heard ‘It’s time,’ so I was like well, let’s do it again. I knew right when I got up from that (disallowed) pin, I knew it wasn’t in the period, so I was just getting ready to do it again.”
Undeterred, he got a quick escape from the down position for a 7-0 lead, then a quick takedown. He finally got Williams turned and glanced at the clock. Plenty of time.
After Williams was penalized for stalling, putting Anderson up 10-0, the Maverick senior found his chance working one arm and running Williams onto his back for a pin with 26 seconds left in the period.
That cut the deficit to 17-15 and left it up to Samuelson.
It’s a busy week for the Mavericks, who wrestle a make-up dual at Chadron State on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Open. With the RMAC title secured and regionals on Feb. 25, Thursday’s lineup will get the weekend off, with some younger wrestlers getting some much-needed mat time.
Thursday’s result wasn’t a surprise to CMU coach Mike Mendoza, who claimed his first conference title as the Mavs’ head coach.
“Before we started we knew that it very well could (come down to the final match). I really would have been kind of surprised if it didn’t,” Mendoza said.
“We focused on wresting your match and wrestling as hard as you can. Certainly, it’s awesome to have another RMAC title, these guys have earned it, they’ve worked for it. But at the same time, my message to them is, you don’t need to add that pressure of that’s what we need. We just need to wrestle and let that happen. Don’t worry about winning and losing, wrestle your match as hard as you can, the best that you can and then winning will take care of itself.”