Once again, the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
One loss — by one goal in overtime in the season opener — has the 8-1 Mavericks two places out of the running for a berth in the South Regional, which will award five spots for next week’s tournament.
The Mavericks lost to Mount Olive, which is ranked No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the region, 11-10 in overtime.
“There’s very few teams in the country that after their first game of the season, the head coach is talking about, there goes your national tournament hopes, and that’s us every year after our first loss,” CMU coach Vince Smith said. “I can’t speak for other programs, but I’d find it very hard for other schools that play in these extremely difficult conferences to keep playing every week if after their first game they lost their coach came in and said there goes your national tournament hopes, but these guys keep doing it.”
The Mavs made the playoffs in 2018, going 17-2, including head-turning victories over nationally ranked teams Lenoir-Rhyne and the University of Tampa.
When the regional rankings came out this week, the Mavericks were No. 7. Smith believes they deserve a shot at a regional berth, but this weekend, the Mavs know the only thing they can do is win two more games in the RMAC tournament at Maverick Field and let the chips fall where they may.
The young Mavericks, with only two seniors and one graduate student, dominated the RMAC. They face Adams State at 3 this afternoon in the tournament semifinals, a team they beat 12-6 and 23-3 in the regular season. Westminster and CSU-Pueblo play in the other semifinal, with the winners playing at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the title.
“I’ve never been on a team this young in my time here and when Coach said that team we played the first game when they were in their sixth, it’s crazy,” senior defender Deandre Ross said. “Now moving onto what looks like our playoff weekend, it’s weird seeing all the young guys grow up so fast and play as fast as seniors, how quickly they developed.”
The women’s team (8-4) isn’t in the regional picture, with only three teams advancing in the Midwest, but the Mavs, if they get past CU-Colorado Springs today, will likely face one of those playoff-bound teams, Regis, No. 3 in the region, in Sunday’s title game. Mesa’s regular-season game against UCCS was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Mountain Lions’ program in April.
“Last year in April and May it looked a lot different so we’re happy to be one of the teams in the nation that’s still playing and has been able to play a pretty normal season,” first-year coach Shannon McHale said. “This time is the most fun for me as a coach and I think for them as competitors. You know you have to go out there and compete if you want to win and move forward.”
Being able to adjust on the fly has helped the Mavericks, who like to score in bunches.
“It’s the energy after a goal we have,” said sophomore midfielder Kiley Davis, the Mavs’ leading scorer with 28 goals. “We want more and we go get more.”
“Once we start scoring a few after each other we decide to have a little bit more fun,” freshman attacker Madison Navarro said. “It’s more than the competitive aspect, more the fun side of it playing lacrosse. That’s why our energy might go up; we’re just playing lacrosse. We don’t think about it, we just go for it.”