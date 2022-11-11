Colorado Mesa’s David O’Connell leads the celebration on the sideline during the Mavericks’ game against Western Colorado on Oct. 1. CMU’s 42-34 loss in overtime to the Mountaineers was one of three losses by eight points or less this season in the first season for coach Miles Kochevar. Kochevar, who was hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, believes the Mavericks have grown this season. “I think this thing is coming together,” he said Thursday.
Colorado Mesa football coach Miles Kochevar, who was hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, believes the Mavericks have grown this season. “I think this thing is coming together,” he said Thursday.
Colorado Mesa’s David O’Connell leads the celebration on the sideline during the Mavericks’ game against Western Colorado on Oct. 1. CMU’s 42-34 loss in overtime to the Mountaineers was one of three losses by eight points or less this season in the first season for coach Miles Kochevar. Kochevar, who was hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, believes the Mavericks have grown this season. “I think this thing is coming together,” he said Thursday.
Colorado Mesa football coach Miles Kochevar, who was hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, believes the Mavericks have grown this season. “I think this thing is coming together,” he said Thursday.
Sure, Miles Kochevar and his staff would like a do-over.
Not just in the number of games the Colorado Mesa football team has won this season, but now that they know their players — and each other — better, the coaches believe they could have put the Mavs in better position to win those close games.
“We’ve learned a lot as a whole, as a team, and then as a coaching staff,” Kochevar said Thursday after a chilly morning practice, the final full practice of the season before today’s walk-through ahead of Saturday’s season finale, a 1 p.m. game against New Mexico Highlands at Stocker Stadium. “I think this thing is coming together, getting everybody working on the same page.
“Although we had prior and existing relationships, this staff as a whole had never been intact. (We’re) learning how each other operates and then the daily expectations of the standard that we want to uphold. It’s been a season both on the field and off the field of great learning experiences for everyone.”
The coaches meet daily and evaluate everything from that morning’s practice to the game plan, shuffling the depth chart and, yes, self-evaluations of what needs to be improved or changed from their end.
Hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, Kochevar had only a couple of holdovers from the previous coaching staff at the time, who have since left CMU, so as he was calling recruits, he was also phoning assistant coaching candidates.
And despite the late start to recruiting, about 35 freshmen were signed, plus several from the transfer portal to help shore up positions that were gutted by graduation and those who left because of the coaching change.
“I think with just the overall timeframe of it and it was such a whirlwind at the beginning, it was kind of hard to get your bearings of where you were actually at,” Kochevar said. “I think that took a little bit longer to really try to find out who we are and our identity and some of things as we push through it and the daily organization and grind of it, but we’ve started already to talk about it as a staff.
“You wish you could have another opportunity at this, not one thing in particular, but another opportunity to go back and make sure that we’re putting ourselves in the best position to be successful and to win.”
Kochevar is making no excuses for the Mavs’ 3-6 record.
“Overall our general feeling is we let it get away. Yeah, there were a lot of things to overcome, but it’s really not an excuse,” he said. “We had what we had, we knew where it was at and we needed to do a better job of putting ourselves in position to win those games at the end of the games and find a way to come out with victories.
“That’s ultimately what we do it for and what our job is, to win on the field. That’s our general feel of it. It doesn’t matter what time we came in, and where it was at, we had the opportunity at hand and we’re going to move forward and learn from it. You know some of that in your gut, we let some games slip away and if those go our way who knows where we’re at this point of the season.”
Again, he said, little things, attention to detail and consistency have been the Mavs’ biggest downfalls, and the coaches will continue to preach that so they turn those close losses into wins next season.
“The thing we came out of the meeting (Wednesday) as a staff is, our group should be … iron sharpens iron,” Kochevar said. “Our offense should be seeing the best defense in the conference on a daily basis and vice-versa, the defense should seeing the top offense that they’re going to face all year.
“That’s our goal in recruiting and pushing these guys to outwork everybody. It’s one thing to talk about that, as we all know, it’s hard to achieve, but I’ve seen some huge strides and this will open some eyes with our guys and our leaders within this team and we have to rely on those guys to take this thing to the next level.”