It’s easy to look back and pinpoint times that momentum swung away from the Colorado Mesa football team the past four weeks.
When you’re being outscored by less than one touchdown a game — a mere 5.8 points — it magnifies what Miles Kochevar and his staff have been preaching to the Mavericks all season.
Little mistakes add up quickly. Consistency is crucial. Finish drives on offense, get off the field on defense.
This is a football team in need of a win, but, Kochevar said, it’s a team that has to go earn it. Once that happens, it can create a snowball effect in the opposite direction that snowball has rolled so far.
“This team is going to be remembered by the way it finishes,” the Mavs’ first-year coach said. “We’ve gone through a long process with everything that’s transpired over the last year and to be able to continue to work for the goal and the greater good of the team, these guys realize that we’ve got to create our own breaks.
“This is a hard game, wins are hard, and it’s just not going to be given to you week in and week out. We’ve said from the beginning, it doesn’t matter if we win games 3-0, 2-0 or if we win 71-70, we’ve got to find a way to score one more point than our opponent.”
Senior offensive lineman Ozzy Torres said the players aren’t making excuses, and more importantly, aren’t pointing fingers.
“We look at ourselves, all right, what am I doing wrong?” he said. “Fix my 1/11th and then everything will start rolling. As an older senior, just telling the young guys, don’t over-think it, go out there, play, do your part and then it’ll all start clicking together.
”Once it does, don’t lose sight and don’t get too excited, still have a steady mind and make sure you’re playing right, not doing little mistakes. That way our offense can get rolling, or whether it’s on defense we just need to make sure the young guys know if it goes well for us, we need to stay locked in so we don’t make mistakes out of excitement.”
In Mesa’s first loss, a sack on fourth-and-2 from the 6-yard line with 30 seconds left in the first half left the Mavs only three points up at the half against South Dakota Mines. The Hardrockers took the second-half kickoff and drove to go up four points on the way to a 31-17 win.
Early in the fourth quarter the next week, the Mavericks were driving in a tie game against Black Hills State, but a holding penalty pushed them back to the 39. On third down, Karst Hunter was intercepted in the end zone. The Yellowjackets kicked a field goal on the ensuing possession — the Mavericks lost by three points.
A slow start against Western Colorado and giving up a 100-yard kickoff return helped put CMU in a 21-point hole, although the Mavs took the game to double overtime before losing 42-34.
Last week against Colorado School of Mines, a pick-6 with 11 seconds to play in the second quarter turned a three-point deficit into 10, and the Mavericks never recovered.
“When adversity comes, we’ve got to be able to rebound and we didn’t do a good job of that Saturday,” Kochevar said.
The Mavericks got the ball to open the second half, but went three and out and Mines scored on its first possession of the second half on the way to a 48-21 victory.
“Everyone had the right mentality where we have go to out there and then that first drive we don’t go score points when our mentality was to go score and attack. There were just some little things that we were missing and it kind of snowballed,” Torres said.
“Our mentality didn’t change from the pick-6, we didn’t get down on ourselves, we just took it as that’s another tough blow for us, how are we going to respond? We’ve gotta respond fast, just like we did in the very beginning of the game and we had a tough time doing that.”
Despite a tough game running the ball against Mines’ outstanding defense, the Mavs’ offense can be explosive and scored more against the Orediggers than any other RMAC team has this season (CSU-Pueblo scored 17 in a 45-17 loss).
The defense is getting closer to finding the right combination, especially in the secondary. Redshirt freshman defensive back Michael Chavez, a transfer from the University of Wyoming, made his season debut after missing the first four games because of injury, and made 17 tackles.
He’s one of several young players who are logging time, including freshman Kash Bradley, who was playing on special teams early as a kick returner and has started the past two games at cornerback.
“It was a little fast-paced at the beginning, kind of head-spinning,” the 5-foot-11, 155-pound youngster from Bushland, Texas, said. “Then just focusing really in practice on what our coaches are telling us, a lot of preparation helps with that, so when I’m in the game, just knowing that the coaches have prepared me for it, I know what’s gonna go on and what’s gonna happen and that helps slow the game down.”
Six freshmen are listed on CMU’s depth chart, and 17 have been assigned numbers, 10 of whom have played in at least one game, according to the participation list in Mesa’s statistics.
“We’re gonna put the 11 guys on the field that we feel are going to give us the best opportunity to play, so we have those conversations. Like with Kash, we said right now it’s going to be a special teams role and you’ve got to understand that, but you never know when that’s going to change,” Kochevar said.
“He’s been able to make the most of his opportunities and he’s getting a lot of valuable time in right now that’s going to help him down the road. We’ve got a number of those guys right now. It takes all kinds as you put that team together.”
The Mavericks have faced four of the top five teams in the conference standings, with the final five games against teams that are a combined 7-13 in the RMAC.
“I told them Sunday, you look at the schedule at the beginning and they were all winnable games,” Kochevar said. “We’ve had an opportunity in each one and as we talked Sunday and able to discuss it as coaches and where we’re at, we’ve got things that we’ve got to get better at, we’ve got things that we’ve got to improve. And until that’s done, we won’t be where we need to be.
“But at the same time, we’ve had an opportunity each game. I don’t think we’ve had one where we just felt that we out. We believed in every single one that we had an opportunity to win, and if you create some of those plays, get some of those breaks that go your way, it’s a whole different story right now.”