Julian Boyd did something this season that no Colorado Mesa baseball player has ever accomplished.
“After I hit a double yesterday, Paul (Schoenfeld) came up to me and said congratulations. I was like, for what?” Boyd said Saturday of his feat of becoming the first 10-20-30 man in Maverick baseball history. “I’m just out here enjoying the game. It’s so fun coming out here. Like I said, with our record, how could you not be happy?”
The speedy right fielder has hit 10 home runs, 20 doubles and stolen 30 bases this season, one that isn’t finished. The doubles come naturally with his speed — if he hits the ball in a gap, he’s always thinking two, if not three, bases.
The stolen bases — he swiped three more in the Mavs’ 20-4 rout of Adams State to wrap up the regular season with a 41-9 record, 30-2 in RMAC play — came in 47 games (he’s been caught only four times), and the way the Mavericks hit the ball this season, if he isn’t off on the first or second pitch, he’s likely being sent around on a base hit.
He added more power to all fields this season. To hear Boyd tell it, he’s just having a blast playing baseball.
“I haven’t been paying any attention to anything like that, I’m just out here having fun,” he said. “But at a school with so much history, it’s like breathtaking, it’s honestly an honor.”
Boyd was one of 11 seniors and graduating players with another year of eligibility honored before Saturday’s game, and he had several family members in town all weekend from Los Angeles.
“That was beautiful,” he said after getting hugs from family members before they got on the road back home. “I got some home cooking, it was a great weekend.”
The Mavericks definitely enjoyed their home cooking on the field, perhaps none as much as Christos Stefanos.
The sophomore started behind the plate as CMU coach Chris Hanks got some players an extra day off before the RMAC Tournament begins Wednesday at The Diamond.
Stefanos made the most of his second catching start of the season — he’s been used primarily as a designated hitter — hitting a pair of jaw-dropping home runs to left field, both of which landed deep in the parking lot.
He added a double in his 3-for-3 day, scored three runs and drove in four.
“Oh man, I was just trying to fight, trying to square up the ball best I can,” Stefanos said. “I was sitting fastball a lot, and a lot of their pitchers were throwing primarily fastballs, but I happened to on that one hit a curveball, got some good extension. My swing felt good today.”
Stefanos is hitting .349 with nine doubles and six home runs and driven in 26 runs in 27 games.
“I was told last night I was going to catch today and that was definitely what I was thinking about, just play well for the seniors,” Stefanos said. “It’s their last regular-season game and I was out there playing for them pretty much, make it a good one to remember for them.”
He walked and doubled in the Mavericks nine-run first inning — the entire inning lasted 31 minutes, 45 seconds, and it wasn’t because the Grizzlies (13-36, 8-24) spent much time at the plate. With one out and a runner on first, Jonathon Gonzalez fielded a ball deep at second base, spun and threw to shortstop Harrison Rodgers, who also spun to avoid the runner at second and complete the double play.
In the bottom of the inning, the Mavericks sent 14 batters to the plate and did what they’ve done all season, stringing together hit after hit after hit. Seven consecutive batters reached base after Rob Sharrar grounded out to open the inning, with Rodgers launching a home run to right field that one-hopped onto the softball field.
Conrad Villafuerte hit his 14th double of the season in the inning and Stefanos walked and doubled. Boyd beat out a bunt for a base hit, then stole second, and in his second plate appearance of the inning, reached on an error and stole second.
When he got up in the third inning, he singled to right field and yes, stole second. He added an RBI single in the fourth with two out, but before he could swipe another base, Villafuerte grounded out to end the inning.
Hanks subbed for every starter except left fielder Jared Grenz, who went 2 for 5 with a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Mesa, which will be the top seed and play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament, scored 20 runs on 22 hits, nine for extra bases.
It was a staff pitching day, with Cade Nicol throwing the first two innings and allowing a pair of runs on four hits. David Craig, Anthony Durbano (5-0), Isaac Hayen, Joey Mazzetti and Cole Seward each threw one inning.
It wasn’t necessarily a week to prepare for the conference tournament — that’s been the process all season. The Mavs do, however, realize it’s May, and that means it’s playoff season.
“We always want to treat it like playoffs, you always want to be prepared for it,” Stefanos said. “We don’t want to show up surprised at the atmosphere and what the games are like, so we treat every game like it’s a win-win scenario. We go out there and play our best and don’t ever try to go out with our B game. It’s always the A game no matter who we play.”