Julian Boyd did something this season that no Colorado Mesa baseball player has ever accomplished.

“After I hit a double yesterday, Paul (Schoenfeld) came up to me and said congratulations. I was like, for what?” Boyd said Saturday of his feat of becoming the first 10-20-30 man in Maverick baseball history. “I’m just out here enjoying the game. It’s so fun coming out here. Like I said, with our record, how could you not be happy?”