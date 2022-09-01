Play fast.
Cut it loose.
Let it fly.
That’s how Miles Kochevar wants the Colorado Mesa football team to play this season, starting tonight in Liberty, Missouri, against William Jewell.
The roster overhaul is complete. The getting-to-know-you time is over. Offensive and defensive schemes have been taught. The first depth chart has been released.
But perhaps the biggest factor is that the Mavericks are all-in on Kochevar and his staff.
“With the new coaching staff, it’s been great, because a lot of them are just really smart coaches that know how to bring us all together on the same page fairly quickly,” defensive tackle Micah Smith said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition, meshing the new guys and the old guys.”
Quarterback Karst Hunter said there was some doubt early, but once spring camp started, more and more players jumped on board.
“Coach K got here and he brought in his staff, obviously there’s struggles at the beginning with players who kind of had doubt, even people in town kind of had doubt, we just had a really good year and now we get a new staff, will we be able to do the same thing? But as the spring went on and workouts continued and he kept bringing in guys, kept bringing in more coaches … spring ball kind of eased it out for us and I just think we all meshed well together,” Hunter said.
“At the beginning I kind of figured there was going to be a rough patch with us learning them and them learning about us. That kind of settled, we hit the road and we’ve just been working ever since.”
Kochevar, a first-year head coach, and his assistants have worked since the day they got to campus to instill trust in the players who stayed through the coaching change. The veterans who went through spring camp and stayed in town over the summer are the ones Kochevar is leaning on this fall.
“Yeah, we’ve got some key guys that we were able to bring in and can be playmakers, but what’s really going to make up the nuts and bolts on the team is what we had in the spring,” Kochevar said. “These guys put in that work and were able to lay that foundation. When you look at it right now with (Hunter and Smith) along with a lot of others that were here, we’re going to rely on that to be able to get through those difficult times and handle that adversity when it comes.
“It’s a game of ebbs and flows, so there’s going to be those ups and downs and we’re going to rely on these guys that put in that extra sweat and grit to go out there, get it done and find a way to win.”
Hunter, the record-setting RMAC freshman of the year in 2021, will call the shots at quarterback with a new receiving corps and a new running back.
Jullen Ison, a senior transfer from Northern Colorado, will start at running back. He was a backup for three years with the Bears, getting only 105 carries for 402 yards and two touchdowns.
Kochevar said during the RMAC media session that Ison, at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, is a guy who can “get you three yards when you need them,” but he’s also got speed, listed as the Mavs’ punt and kick returner. Redshirt senior Isaac Maestas out of Palisade, hampered by injuries the past two years, is his backup.
Dagan Rienks, the Mavs’ sure-handed tight end, is back for his redshirt senior year, and Jacob Whitmer, at 6-7, 215, will give Hunter a big target at one receiver spot. Whitmer played sparingly last season, with only one catch, coming in the season opener.
Keenan Brown, a redshirt junior transfer from Colorado State, is another good-sized receiver at 6-2, 185, with Noah Sarria the speed guy, at 5-10, 190. Sarria went to Clear Creek High School and is another transfer from Northern Colorado.
The offensive line averages 290 pounds, with all five starters having been in the program for at least a year. The Mavs have two 300-pounders on the left side, redshirt freshman Garrett Beckman (6-4, 320) at guard and redshirt junior Zach Farrow (6-4, 300) at tackle. Caelen Keenan (6-0, 240) returns at center, with Caleb Rodriguez (5-10, 310) and Ozzy Torres (6-4, 280) returning on the right side.
Defensively, the secondary was hit hard by graduation, but cornerback Scrappy Norman and safety Liban Shongolo played in nine games last fall and cornerback Bryce Stevenson in eight. Safety Pablo Araya transferred from Golden West College.
Smith and defensive end Nathan Deitrick will anchor the line, with Zach Elefante, a backup last season, manning the other defensive end spot. Kaden Stewart, who had 18 tackles and three sacks last season, and Siaosi Finau, who had a terrific 2021 season with 57 tackles, seven for lost yardage, give the Mavs two veteran linebackers.
Cam Nathan, a junior college All-American at Laney College in Oakland, California, and Hadyn Steffens, another Northern Colorado transfer, are at the other two linebacker spots.
The Mavs will need to rely on the more experienced defensive players — there are six freshmen or redshirt freshmen listed as backups and another three sophomores on the two-deep.
“We did lose a lot of guys, guys transferring out, going with the previous coaching staff,” Smith said. “I think Coach K and his staff did a really great job of bringing in a lot of guys with talent. One of the biggest struggles was just finding out what we have. We have a lot of young guys that I think will be coming up, but we have to kind of build them up into what they can be.”
The defense will be aggressive and the offense should be wide-open. As Kochevar is fond of saying, the Mavs will adjust to whatever it takes come game day to win.
“We’ll do it my any means necessary,” he said when asked how much of the playbook will be utilized in the opener. “Whatever we need to do to go out and find a way to get a W is what we’re going to do.
“With our schemes and what we do, it’s about allowing these guys to play fast. We’re gonna put them in position to be successful and then let ‘em cut loose, go see what Karst’s arm’s got in it.”