If you checked Blaise Threatt’s heart rate during a basketball game, it might not be that much different than when he’s playing one of his favorite video games.
The redshirt freshman guard for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team never shows much emotion on the court. He might slap his hands together if he misses a shot, point to a teammate after he’s gotten a good pass for a layup or give him a quick fist-bump.
He’s all business on the court, and it’s paid off for CMU, the No. 2 seed in the RMAC Tournament, which begins at 7:30 tonight against Metro State (17-11) at Brownson Arena. Threatt leads the Mavericks (23-8) in scoring at 13.7 points — coming off the bench.
“He’s finding that comfortable level,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “Last year there were times where he would really get out of sorts in a game and really wouldn’t understand how to attack. He’s really comfortable understanding what to do and how to do it now. It’s been great to see his growth.”
Part of that growth has been Threatt (his last name rhymes with “treat”) understanding he can’t simply put his head down and drive to the basket like he did last season or in high school. He was called for several offensive fouls, but said studying film and learning how to read defenses has led to that improvement.
“I’ve always been able to beat everyone off the dribble but I never really was used to people rotating as aggressive,” Threatt said. “Just doing film and doing my work and starting to read, OK, there’s gonna be rotations here. Sometimes I still make mistakes, but I feel like I’m definitely growing in that area, which is a good sign.”
By coming off the bench, Threatt gets a good look at what defenses are doing. When his number is called, he knows if he’ll draw defenders to where he’ll need to find an open shooter or if he can get all the way to the rim.
The scouting report on Threatt is “driver,” and he scores most of his points by attacking the rim — he shoots nearly 50% from the field. Some opposing coaches will call from the bench “he can’t shoot,” cautioning his defender to give him a step to help stop the drive.
Threatt knows his perimeter game still needs work, but, he said, why settle for a jumper when you can get a high-percentage shot at the rim?
Last summer, Threatt worked on his body, getting leaner and stronger so he could take advantage of his quickness but still finish through contact, and he keeps to a strict stretching regimen that he credits keeping his injuries to a minimum.
This summer’s assignment will be his jump shot. He’s hit 26 of 79 3-point attempts, 32.9%. It’s not so much a jump shot as a set shot when his defender backs far off him, almost daring him to shoot.
“I try to improve one big thing every summer,” he said. “I think my biggest thing this year is going to be just catching and shooting and getting used to just getting rid of shots instead of waiting and holding the ball.
“I know that will take my game to the next level, if I could just catch and stroke. I know I can get to the rim. That’s one of my goals this summer for sure.”
Threatt also leads CMU in rebounding (6 per game), and has 75 assists, trailing only Georgie Dancer’s 104 — and his coach says he already has a unique skillset.
“He’s hard to handle. He’s gotten past that thing where he would just go through guys and they were able to get some charges,” DeGeorge said. “He’s been able to control that and have that body control. He’s got great touch and he’s powerful.
“The combination of touch, explosiveness and power is pretty unique.”