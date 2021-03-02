Mike DeGeorge can laugh about it now, but there was a time before the season began that he wondered if the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team would win a game before Christmas.
“Coaches in general are Debbie Downers,” the CMU coach said last weekend after the Mavericks wrapped up an 18-1 regular season with the RMAC championship. “You know, they’re always afraid something’s gonna go wrong.”
In the fall, the Mavs finally had a practice where everything clicked.
“We looked at each other during that practice and we’re like, holy cow, this could be a really special group,” DeGeorge said of the coaching staff’s reaction. “Until then it was a little hard to know when they were going to start getting it because it was like, what in the world? Some of the mistakes they were making.”
That was in October, just before all athletic teams were shut down for two weeks as coronavirus cases spiked across campus and Mesa County. That meant basically a restart.
Lending credence to DeGeorge’s early concerns — senior guard Georgie Dancer couldn’t play until after the fall semester, and senior Jared Small had a knee injury that sidelined him until January. The practice before the first game, freshman point guard Blaise Threatt separated his right shoulder.
The most experienced players at that point were senior guard David Rico, who played about 12 minutes a game last season, and 6-7 sophomore forward Ethan Menzies, who played in every game, but started only nine, as a freshman.
“I was afraid we were gonna go 0-6, to be honest with you,” DeGeorge said. “We had six games before Christmas. I was really concerned that we may not win a game. But then as we got into the games and you just started to see that in those key moments, this group sort of buckled down.”
With six freshmen and three redshirt freshmen — another highly touted redshirt freshman, Sam Goulet, missed the season with an injury — DeGeorge’s early apprehension was understandable. It’s a talented group, he’d say, but it’s a young group and might take a little time.
Apparently, that young group decided the time is now.
“There’s a lot of us that are new. And I know for the freshmen, actual freshmen coming in, they’re just super talented,” said Mac Riniker, a redshirt freshman forward from Steamboat Springs. “And they aren’t out there just getting flustered at all. They’re out there making plays and knowing what they’re doing. They played at high levels in high school, but I can’t believe how effective they are this year. I know last year coming in, I was flustered all over the place and needed my redshirt year to kind of settle into everything.”
Not only did the Mavs win their first six games, they won the season opener by 20, followed it with a 12-point win over Metro State and won four straight on the road, with Dancer, Small and Threatt ready to go in January.
CMU rattled off 11 straight wins before stumbling at Western Colorado at the end of January, but avenged that six-point loss with a 15-point win last week in their first game after a signature 64-58 win over then-No. 1 Colorado School of Mines.
That put CMU in command for the regular season title, which it won last week for the first time in 11 seasons. The Mavericks (18-1) are No. 5 in the nation — a new poll comes out today — and play Chadron State (5-7) at 7:30 tonight in the no-fans-allowed RMAC quarterfinals.
Confidence hasn’t been an issue all season, but Menzies said the Mavs got a boost beating the Orediggers on their home court.
“After so many overtime games, I mean, it’s just tough to say (when they realized this would be a special season), but I think Mines definitely was the big one,” Menzies said. “We were down at the half and we picked it up. I think that was really mature for the young guys, especially to come back and get that one.
“We’ve been playing really good all year, but I think the mindset was definitely eye-opening, like we can do something, you know?”