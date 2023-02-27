Colorado Mesa outscored Black Hills State 47-10 in a four-game RMAC softball series, winning three games by the run rule.
The Mavericks (8-8, 6-2 RMAC) lost the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 6-5 before pounding out 12 hits in a 10-2 victory in five innings in the final game.
Freshman pitchers Marisa Nehm and Kennedy Vis combined to throw a two-hitter, with Vis getting the win in relief. Nehm allowed a two-run home run in the top of the first, then walked two batters and gave up a base hit in the second that loaded the bases.
Aislyn Sharp turned an unassisted double play at third base to end the inning.
Miranda Pruitt hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second, then the Mavericks strung together three straight hits in the third to tie the game at 2-2.
Rylee Crouch hit a three-run home run, her eighth of the season, and Iliana Mendoza added an RBI single to put CMU up 6-2.
Mesa scored two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, with Sharp getting hit by a pitch and eventually scoring the game-ending run on a wild pitch.
The first game was tied 5-5 entering the seventh inning, but Shayla Tuschen hit a one-out home run to right field off Hannah Sattler to put the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-7) up 6-5.
Sharp hit a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh, by Myah Arrieta flied out to center, giving Black Hills State its first win of the season.
Ashley Bradford hit a solo home run in the fourth inning after the Mavericks scored four runs in the bottom of the third to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Arrieta had a two-run double and Sarah Jorissen a run-scoring single in the third.