CMU vs BHSU softball

Colorado Mesa's Aislyn Sharp had a good weekend at the plate for the Colorado Mesa softball team, which won three of four games against Black Hills State.

 Scott Crabtree

Colorado Mesa outscored Black Hills State 47-10 in a four-game RMAC softball series, winning three games by the run rule.

The Mavericks (8-8, 6-2 RMAC) lost the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 6-5 before pounding out 12 hits in a 10-2 victory in five innings in the final game.