The winning streak ended at 23 consecutive games Sunday, but the Colorado Mesa softball team started what it hopes is another, splitting a doubleheader with Regis at the CMU Softball Stadium.
The Rangers (21-14, 15-5 RMAC) scored two runs in the sixth inning and shut the Mavericks’ bats down in the final two innings for a 6-5 victory in Sunday’s opening game. CMU (25-5, 17-1) responded with a 9-1 win in six innings in the final game of the series.
Kylie Harpman, who threw nine of the 10 innings in the opening game of the series Saturday, came back with a complete-game six-hitter in the first game Sunday. It was close throughout, tied 3-3 going into the fifth inning. The Rangers scratched out a run on an RBI single by Allisha Martinez.
Ashley Bradford gave CMU its first lead of the game with a two-out home run to center in the bottom of the fifth, but in the sixth, Carly Beard greeted reliever Shea Mauser with a home run on her first pitch.
A walk, sacrifice bunt and a fielding error put the Rangers up 6-5, and CMU managed only one base runner over the final two innings.
Sarah Jorissen got the second game started with a home run in the second inning, and a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
Lauren Wedman smacked an RBI double in the fourth and Myah Arrieta hit a two-run single, then the Mavericks ended it on the run rule in the sixth by scoring four runs.
Bradford hit another home run, giving her seven this season, Arrieta added an RBI double and Distler and Jorissen had run-scoring singles.
Arrieta hit .500 in the series and drove in a team-high six runs. Haller hit three home runs and drove in four.
Paige Adair (7-1) struck out six in the first four innings to get the win in the second game, with Smith striking out two over the final two innings.
Women’s Lacrosse
Lindenwood scored eight first-quarter goals and raced to a 15-4 halftime lead in an 18-6 victory over Colorado Mesa at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Mavericks (4-3) scored two goals in each of the first, second and fourth quarters, but couldn’t contain the Lions’ offense, which took 26 shots in the first half to CMU’s 10.
Taylor Jakeman scored three goals, Regan Wentz two and Kiley Davis one for the Mavericks.