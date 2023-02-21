Brandi Haller hits a home run in the fifth inning Monday in the first game of Colorado Mesa’s doubleheader split with Fort Lewis. Haller’s home run tied the first game 1-1 in the Mavs’ 4-3 victory. The Skyhawks ended a 29-game losing streak against the Mavericks with a 6-4 win in the finale.
CMU starting pitcher Hannah Sattler got the win in a complete-game performance in the opening game of a doubleheader split Monday with Fort Lewis at Bergman Sports Complex.
CMU pitcher Hannah Sattler got the complete-game victory in the opening game Monday against Fort Lewis.
CMU second baseman Myah Arrieta gathers in a ground ball Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Lewis at Bergman Sports Complex.
CMU second baseman Myah Arrieta throws to first base.
Brandi Haller watches the ball fly off her bat Monday at Bergman Sports Complex.
CMU first baseman Sarah Jorissen stretches for a throw to record an out Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Lewis at Bergman Sports Complex.
CMU's Illiana Mendoza takes a swing Monday.
Myah Arrieta drives the ball to right field Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Lewis.
Colorado Mesa's Sarah Jorissen connects with a pitch Monday. Jorissen hit a home run in the second game of a doubleheader split with Fort Lewis.
After winning the opener Monday in a walk-off, the Colorado Mesa softball team couldn’t hold a late lead and ended up splitting a doubleheader with Fort Lewis at Bergman Sports Complex.
Miranda Pruitt was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the first game in a 4-3 win, but the Mavs’ winning streak against the Skyhawks ended at 29 in a 6-4 loss in the final game of the series.
In the opener, the teams were tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Myah Arrieta led off with a base hit up the middle and took third on Sarah Jorissen’s single to center. Jorissen moved to second on the throw to third.
With one out, Aislyn Sharp walked to load the bases. Pruitt was hit by Fort Lewis pitcher Amiee Shanks, bringing Arrieta in with the winning run.
Brandi Haller hit a leadoff home run in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. With Bella Aragon on third after she walked, stile second and took third when Arrieta flied out to center, Jorissen reached on a dropped fly ball, allowing Aragon to score.
Hannah Sattler threw a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits, walking one and striking out two.
Pruitt hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the second in the second game, but Sloan Shotton answered with a two-run home run off Marisa Nehm in the top of the third and the Skyhawks extended the lead to 3-1 in the fourth.
Ava Fugate got the Mavs (5-7, 3-1 RMAC) back in the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple, ending the inning.
Earlier in the fifth, the Mavericks had a run taken off the board. Pruitt reached on an error and Haller put down a bunt, reaching first on a throwing error, which allowed pinch-runner Dakota DiPaola to score from first when the throw went down the right-field line. Haller ended up on on third, and the Mavs thought they had cut the lead to 3-2.
Fort Lewis coach Dwight Sanders went to the home-plate umpire, and after conferring with the base umpires, Haller was called out for interference, apparently for running inside the baseline, and DiPaola sent back to first base.
Iliana Mendoza then grounded out to short, with DiPaola taking second. She then stole third ahead of Fugate’s RBI double to make it 3-2.
Mesa finally took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Aragon beat out an infield single and was bunted to second by Arrieta. Jorissen followed with her first home run of the season into the party deck in center field to put CMU up 4-3.
Sattler, who came on in relief of Nehm in the fifth, gave up three runs in the top of the seventh and the Mavericks got a two-out double by Ashley Bradford, who was stranded when Aragon grounded out.
Baseball
A solid pitching performance from Cole Seward and Anthony Durbano allowed the Mavericks to salvage a split of a doubleheader with Chico State in a 4-1 victory in the final game of the three-game series in Chico, California.
Colorado Mesa (5-2) lost the first game 7-4 after going up 4-1.
Sophomore Max Valdez continued his hot hitting with a second-inning home run in the opener, and singled by Harrison Rodgers and Conrad Villafuerte in the third inning put CMU up 3-1. Stevenson Reynolds added a sacrifice fly to score Julian Boyd in the fourth, but reliever Jared Ure couldn’t hold the lead.
Ure, who came on for starter Jacob Rhoades in the fifth inning, allowed four runs on two hits — he walked two batters, hit another and threw a wild pitch that contributed to the Wildcats’ big inning.
Mesa wasted Villafuerte’s leadoff double in the sixth, stranding him after Valdez got him to third on a groundout. Boyd struck out and Caleb Thomasen lined out to second. Chico State added a run in the seventh and the Mavs left two men on in the eighth and went down in order in the ninth for their second straight loss after opening the season 4-0.
Seward handcuffed Chico State on four hits through five innings in the finale, allowing one run. Seward (2-0) walked two and struck out two in the game that was scoreless through four innings.
Declan Wiesner opened the top of the fifth with a double down the right-field line and freshman Kolby Felix, who started in left field, followed with an RBI double to center. He advanced on an error and came home on Thomasen’s sacrifice fly to center.
Seward allowed one run in the bottom of the inning, and CMU provided two insurance runs in the sixth. Boyd beat out an infield single with one out and scored on a triple to right-center by Harrison Rodgers. Kennedy Hara, who got the start at second base, lifted a sacrifice fly to left to get Rodgers home.
Durbano allowed two base runners in the sixth but got a strikeout and a pop-out to get out of that jam, then struck out two of the four men he faced in the bottom of the seventh for his second save in three appearances.
It’s a quick turnaround for CMU, which opens a four-game series at Northwest Nazarene on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho.