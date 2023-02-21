After winning the opener Monday in a walk-off, the Colorado Mesa softball team couldn’t hold a late lead and ended up splitting a doubleheader with Fort Lewis at Bergman Sports Complex.

Miranda Pruitt was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the first game in a 4-3 win, but the Mavs’ winning streak against the Skyhawks ended at 29 in a 6-4 loss in the final game of the series.