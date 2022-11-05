Yes, the frustration is real for the Colorado Mesa football team.
With two games remaining in a 2-6 season so far, it might be easy to pack it in. That’s not about to happen, the Mavericks say.
“You know, there was a point where that was questioned and how we would respond,” first-year coach Miles Kochevar said after the Mavericks’ latest close loss, 33-28 last week against CSU-Pueblo.
He was concerned after CMU’s disappointing loss to Adams State the week before, but was gratified to see how hard his team worked in practice the next week.
That resiliency has resonated with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Trevor Wikre, a former lineman for the Mavericks.
”Losing will bring out a lot of character, whereas winning can hide a lot of those adverse moments where you truly learn as a football team. It sucks being in the position that we’re in, nobody likes that, especially coming home to the place where I came from, I want the guys to be successful, we all want that,” Wikre said.
”We’re all hungry for that piece. But the piece that is very exciting is just how hard these cats work, and that’s every week, they keep coming back and they put out more and more (effort) every week. The more we keep learning about ourselves and how tough we can be mentally and physically, that’s when we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with, once we put all the puzzle pieces together.”
Only two games remain in the careers of several players, starting today at Chadron State (3-6, 3-4 RMAC), another team that’s struggled to play consistently.
“We’ve got to find a way to go and win against a team that’s been struggling this year, but Chadron State is gonna be well-coached and they’re tough,” Kochevar said. “It’s gonna be a long trip, we’ve got to make sure that we don’t let anything influence us and we go play Maverick football. We have to build off this (close loss to CSU-Pueblo). We haven’t been able to do that yet this year.”
That might be the most frustrating part of the season — the Mavericks (2-6, 1-6) are making mistakes at key times in nearly every game they’ve lost.
”We all feel that the record does not reflect the team that we are, what we’re capable of,” said Gavin Herberg, who moved from backup quarterback to defensive back earlier this season. “Being 2-6, it’s like we can’t put the puzzle pieces together completely, you know? We have a great first half almost every game but we just can’t seem to finish on either side of the ball, but we are hungry, and I think that makes us very dangerous.”
Eleven interceptions and three lost fumbles have killed scoring drives on an offense that still scores 33 points a game. Those turnovers, though, have helped teams score nearly 32 points a game against them, and the defense has only one interception, although it has recovered seven fumbles.
“We’ve got to (create) turnovers and got to limit big plays on third down,” linebacker Siaosi Finau said. “That’s what wins football games for defense, if you control third downs and turnovers, you’re going to win football games. That’s something we try to do that every week; we’ve got to get three turnovers every day in practice. It hasn’t been our year, but guys are still fighting. They hate to lose, I know it.”
Chadron State has also had turnover troubles — starting quarterback Heath Beemiller has thrown nine interceptions in six games (five quarterbacks have combined to throw 14 picks) and completed only 50% of his passes, averaging 122.5 yards per game. The Eagles rush for about 150 yards per game, and are being outscored 32-20 per game.
The Mavericks came out with a ball-control passing game last week against the ThunderWolves, a team that is tough to run against, showing the versatility they have. The running game hasn’t been consistent — Mesa averages 140 yards a game on the ground, but has yet to show it can control a game running the ball. Redshirt freshman Myles Newble showed some flash last week and could not only be the running back of the future, but get more snaps in the final two games.
Kochevar, like his players, is frustrated by the Mavs’ record, but also knows a pair of wins to close out the season would send CMU into the offseason on a better note.
“We know very easily our record could be flipped,” he said after last week’s loss. “We weren’t able to create that. We understand that and we put it solely on ourselves, and we’ve gotta get better.
“The group that’s in the locker room, they know what could have been, but we can’t dwell on that. We’ve got to realize where we’re at and make sure that we point the finger at us first, each and every one of ourselves, and make the adjustments that are necessary.
“We talked about this early in the season, everything should run through Grand Junction, Colorado, when it comes to the RMAC, and we’ve got to establish that dominance. We’ve got to go and take it, find a way to continue to fight and go find a win this week.”