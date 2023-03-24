Colorado Mesa dropped an RMAC doubleheader to Chadron State on Thursday.
The Mavericks dropped the first game 5-1 and the second 5-3. Hannah Sattler was handed the loss in the first game and Kennedy Vis was the losing pitcher in the second. The losses ended a 12-game winning streak for the Mavericks.
In the first game, Mesa only trailed 2-1 after the second but allowed one runner to cross in the third and two in the fourth. Mesa’s only run came from a solo home run from Rylee Crouch in the top of the second. The Mavericks had as many strikeouts as hits — five — and left nine runners on base.
Mesa (19-10, 17-4 RMAC) was in a deep hole early in the second game.
Chadron (10-19, 8-14) crossed five runners in the first inning, with the first one being walked in.
Down 5-0 in the third, Ashley Bradford singled to right field to score Bella Aragon, who was 2 for 3 on the day. Crouch again hit a home run in the sixth to score herself and Bradford.
Mesa’s series at Chadron resumes today at 11 a.m. before they return home for a four game series against Metro State on Saturday and Sunday.
Beach Volleyball
Mesa (10-5) swept sets against Golden West College and Irvine Valley College on Thursday in Irvine, California.
Against Golden West (2-7) the Mavericks allowed fewer than 10 points in all but one set.
The No. 4 duo of Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList blanked Erin Johnson and Carina Koerfer in the first set 21-0 and won the second 21-1. Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer, the No. 2 tandem, beat Paige Phillips and Grenna Ambroso 21-5, 21-6.
Mesa’s match against Irvine (4-8) was slightly more competitive. The Mavericks won all but two sets by more than five points. The most lop-sided win was thanks to Wedhorn and VanDeList, who beat Mia Bertolone and Emily Hon 21-14 and 21-8.
Prep Girls Basketball
Liv Campbell, Fruita Monument’s top scorer, has a chance to show her stuff against the best of the best in Colorado today.
The Fruita Monument sophomore is participating in The Show All Star game at 6 p.m. at the Auraria Event Center in Denver. The competition is an annual showcase of top high school basketball talent in the state.
Campbell averaged 15.5 points per game as Fruita posted a 19-5 record and made it to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Past games have featured WNBA and Division I players Shae Kelly, Evan Unrau and Abby Warner, and other professional players such as Derrick White, Reggie Jackson, Nick Fazekas and Calais Campbell.